What does Lacey from Love After Lockup do for a living? What to know about her career and other sources of income

Lacey from Love After Lockup has a job that pays her a lot of money. Aside from being a reality television star who airs on WEtv, she is also a cam girl.

Kaci Kash is the name Lacey from Love After Lockup uses for her cam girl business. She has managed to live quite a luxurious life from making money by showing off her assets.

What does Lacey from Love After Lockup do?

When she was first cast on Love After Lockup, some viewers recognized her immediately. She parades around as Kaci Kash when it comes to making money. Not only does she have a decent clientele, but she also has new fans being added to her network every day.

Aside from being a cam girl, Lacey has also dabbled in adult films under the same Kaci Kash name. She has also done lesbian scenes as well. Chaterbate has done well for her and she made quite a name for herself on the site.

There has also been some talk about pregnancy pornographic moments as well. Several Redditors mentioned they saw her photos taken while she was expecting.

Lacey and Shane from Love After Lockup work together

After meeting Shane, Lacey got him to join her in the camming business. The two got married and have been up and down since walking down the aisle. Despite all of that, Shane is still working alongside his wife.

The couple uses OnlyFans to put out exclusive content to their followers. People pay to join their lists as fans and content from the person they subscribe to is put out for them only. It is a way to share photos and other things while making sure the audience is secure. If you don’t subscribe, you will not be able to see what is happening there.

Currently, Lacey from Love After Lockup is stuck between a rock and a hard place. She learned that Shane cheated on her before they were married and ran to John for comfort. This was the love triangle that placed out last season on Love After Lockup.

Things between the two can use a lot of work. Once Shane finds out Lacey ran to John, things are going to spiral out of control. Will she be able to right her wrongs or will things be over for her and Shane?

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.