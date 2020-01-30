Life After Lockup exclusive: Shane reveals he cheated on Lacey

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Love After Lockup couple Lacey and Shane are continuing their journey on Life After Lockup. At the end of their season, the two tied the knot.

Life After Lockup has been chronicling Lacey and Shane as they adjust to married life. From trying to reverse her tubal to moving into a house they own, things haven’t been easy for the couple.

Lacey and Shane relationship woes on Life After Lockup

Their initial run on Love After Lockup didn’t throw up too many red flags. Lacey was seeing both Shane and John, which was the biggest threat.

She had been engaged to John but found Shane online, and the two developed a relationship. As Lacey struggled to juggle her life, a decision had to be made.

Fast forward to marrying Shane and Love After Lockup fans are almost caught up. Life After Lockup has been following the couple as they continue to build their future.

Lacey and Shane consulted a doctor about getting her tubal undone so they could have children together, and they also considered other options.

Most recently, Lacey and Shane were moving into their new home. Things weren’t going smoothly, as he continued to drink when they should have been loading boxes and getting things over to the new house.

A fight spiraled out of control, and Lacey found out that John was back behind bars on drug charges.

Shane reveals he cheated on Lacey on Life After Lockup

In the exclusive clip from this week’s Life After Lockup, Shane admits that he cheated on Lacey to his friend. As he explains what happened, he reveals that he doesn’t know anything about the girl.

Her name, location, and everything else is a blur.

This incident happened before the two tied the knot. So, Shane has held onto this secret for quite a while. He told his friend he had yet to tell Lacey about the incident.

It was to get back at her because she was talking to John. Shane was heavily intoxicated, and from there, things crossed a line.

While Lacey’s reaction wasn’t shown, it is evident she forgave him. The two were sharing photos well after this. There may be trouble in paradise for Lacey and Shane now, though.

She went on a post-and-delete rampage two weeks ago where she shared a photo with some serious accusations, and also a tweet where she slammed fellow Life After Lockup costars, Brittany and Marcelino.

What will Lacey do when she finds out the secret Shane has been keeping? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv