Wayne Brady: The Family Remix viewers call out show and network with key complaints

Wayne Brady debuted his reality TV show several weeks ago, mainly receiving positive reactions.

The series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix features Wayne with his ex-wife, Mandie Taketa, their daughter, Maile Brady, and Mandie’s boyfriend, Jason Fordham.

The group is known as the Core Four, and the episodes focus on the everyday lives of the unique blended family.

One of the topics examined in the episodes included the revelation that Wayne has a baby son, whom he shares with another woman who few knew about until the premiere episode.

Family Remix also covers Wayne’s coming out as pansexual, which he officially did in 2023.

However, while many viewers love the new show, others complained about the Freeform network and its reality TV series for some key reasons.

Viewers said they ‘couldn’t watch’ and called out network after Family Remix

Freeform network, Wayne Brady, and the various Family Remix cast often share photos and clips highlighting the reality TV show’s episodes.

Their Instagram posts mostly received positive comments about the show, but there have also been some complaints and concerns.

“Love this show,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “You and The Core Four doing this show is wonderful!! You’re going to help so many people!! Much respect for you and your journey!!!”

A viewer said they watched Family Remix in Canada using Disney+ and “Absolutely love @mrbradybaby & his family!”

However, the viewer added, “the audio is awful on every episode. Background music overpowers every time they are talking. Hope this is something that can be fixed.”

On several of the Instagram posts, Freeform reminded fans they could “stream wayne brady: the family remix on @hulu” via on-demand viewing after it airs on Freeform.

A commenter replied to let Feeform know they were having trouble watching episodes due to an issue with the audio.

“I’m not sure if anyone has realized but the music is overpowering hearing the family speak,” the individual commented, adding, “not sure if it’s just me on Disney Plus but the music overshadows hearing the dialogue because of how loud it is.”

The commenter praised the show, saying, “love you guys and this show so much !!!”

In a different IG post’s comments, another viewer also mentioned experiencing audio issues.

“Again with the bad audio on the new episode 😢 I couldn’t watch it…,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual commented about Freeform, calling the network “pathetic.”

“still in disbelief that this company and its CEO, a good broadcaster of young adult series, turned into a mere MTV but cheap!!! for reality content that will be canceled soon,” the commenter said.

Family Remix airs as part of Freeform’s lineup and is available on-demand

The Freeform network’s channel is part of many cable, satellite, and streaming TV platforms, and Wayne’s reality TV series airs weekly on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Family Remix premiered on Freeform on July 31 and has aired four episodes, the most recent airing on August 14.

So far, episodes feature titles from hip-hop songs, including 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me, Kanye West’s Through the Wire, and Nas’s NY State of Mind. A fifth episode airs on Wednesday, August 21.

Viewers can watch the episodes live as they air, on-demand with a Hulu subscription, or by accessing Freeform’s on-demand library.

The Freeform website lists other popular shows and movies, including several reality programs: Royal Rules of Ohio and Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.

Another popular series on the site, Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, features Chrissy Teigen and David Chang sampling various locations’ cuisines with other celebrities.

Some young adult programs on Freeform’s website include Make It or Break It, Switched at Birth, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

MTV is known for going from a network focused on music and music videos to one that now airs reality TV programs, including Jersey Shore, The Challenge, and Teen Mom, which seems to be what one commenter suggested Freeform is doing.

It’s unclear if the complaints about audio on Wayne Brady: The Family Remix are also related to viewers watching on Freeform or Hulu. So far, comments only mentioned Disney+.

As of this writing, Freeform hasn’t replied to any user complaints or criticisms regarding the audio issues or the network’s lineup of programs.

