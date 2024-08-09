Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says she’s ‘misunderstood’ as she reveals big plans off show

Angelina Pivarnick is easily one of the more polarizing reality TV stars, as she is often involved in drama on Jersey Shore and its spin-offs.

Some fans have often criticized her for that, while others celebrate her as part of the show since she tends to make it entertaining.

However, the Family Vacation star recently talked about how she’s “misunderstood” while discussing her major plans away from the MTV show.

Her latest revelations come as Angelina’s castmate indicated she thinks Angelina needs time away from the show.

In addition, Angelina continues to deal with legal issues in her personal life, with charges stemming from an incident at her New Jersey home in June.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She opened up to her Um Hello? Podcast listeners about what she’s been working on outside of Jersey Shore, and it could become quite significant.

Angelina reveals big plan away from MTV’s Jersey Shore

During her recent podcast episode, Angelina had Tony Hanson as a guest co-host rather than her previous co-host, Michael David. Angelina referred to Tony as her “right-hand man” when introducing him at the start of the episode.

According to his Instagram, he’s a producer and the owner of Fenix Studios, who is involved in artist management.

On the podcast, they spoke about everything Angelina is doing besides appearing on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Tony mentioned how they are working on music, and she’s also got the podcast she regularly records.

However, he also mentioned that Angelina has a makeup line she’s putting some serious effort into. She mentioned being “very excited” to finally launch some products after hinting about it on her Instagram.

Angelina spoke about not wanting other brands involved, so it’s all hers. She also revealed she changed the name of her line, previously Lashelina, to Misunderstood Beauties.

“Look, I had misunderstood on my wrist since I was [21 years old],” she told Tony, showing him the tattoo on her arm.

Angelina shared a meaningful reason for choosing the name Misunderstood Beauties for her customers.

“Because I want everyone that’s misunderstood to understand their beauties,” she said, adding, “And you know what? I felt for my whole life, even still now, misunderstood.”

“I want them to understand I’m here for you,” she said regarding her new products.

Angelina explained that she’d been sampling various items for two years to ensure it was “perfection before putting it out to the public.”

She said she learned from her time on “the show” to do things in silence, such as the work on her makeup line, which she mostly kept private from others.

She said her line includes matte lip gloss and lipstick, lip liner, a “wedding glam” eye shadow kit, bronzer, eyeliner, and lashes.

Angelina revealed she planned to release the products “bricks and mortar” and then eventually online. However, she has bigger aspirations.

“I would love to be in Sephora. I would love to be in Ulta. That’s my main goal,” she told Tony.

Angelina spoke about her appearance on Jersey Shore and shut down a misconception

During their conversation on the podcast, Angelina talked about how she loves filming for the reunions for Jersey Shore and its spin-offs because they have makeup artists to make them look great on television.

“Most of the time, I’m doing my own,” she told Tony, adding, “A lot of people think we have makeup artists on the show. We don’t.”

“That’s why a lot of people are like, ‘You don’t look that way on TV,'” she added, mentioning, “I don’t have time to do my own makeup.”

Angelina said it’s also “hard to do your own makeup,” but she felt she’s “starting to perfect it.”

The MTV star has previously received criticism from fans about her appearance, including the cosmetic procedures she got or filters she might use on social media. However, she’s been mostly an open book on her podcast, as she sheds light on many topics, including cosmetic work and makeup.

She also offers an extended and uncensored version of her podcast episodes via a monthly Patreon subscription, where she likely gives even more insight into her life and possibly insights into the drama on the show.

Viewers await Season 8 of the show to see if Angelina continues bringing the drama with her castmates due to being often misunderstood.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.