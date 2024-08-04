Wayne Brady tells Keke Palmer what pansexuality means and calls out ‘ignorant people’ online

During his candid conversation with Keke Palmer on her show, Wayne Brady discussed his pansexuality, also calling out online critics.

Brady, who hosts the game show Let’s Make a Deal, came out last year as pansexual.

He currently stars in a new reality TV series, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which spotlights his unique blended family’s everyday lives.

An early revelation from the series was that Brady had a baby son with an ex-girlfriend whom nobody knew about until the show premiered last month.

The show also highlights parts of his decision to come out to family, friends, and the entire world, as well as any related struggles.

Last week on her YouTube show Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the host asked Brady to share what being pansexual means for him.

Wayne Brady explained pansexuality to Keke Palmer

Palmer said Brady coming out as pansexual “seemed like a huge moment of self-discovery” before asking him to elaborate on what it meant to him.

“What is being pansexual? What is the definition?” she asked him.

“To be pansexual is your attraction is not limited to male or female. It is male, female, non-binary,” he shared, mentioning that he was paraphrasing about what he’d read as a definition.

“Really, it’s a fancy way of saying that the vessel doesn’t matter, and that’s how I look at it,” Brady told Palmer, adding, “Is that if I fall in love with you, I’m in a place to fall in love with the soul of the person no matter what the vessel is and not to get hung up on that piece of it.”

Brady called it significant for him to accept that aspect of pansexuality as it related to himself.

He shared that having “that as a concept was at odds with you” in the neighborhoods he grew up and hung out in as a kid. Brady said that there’s also a part where religion enters into it for some people who might question if it’s wrong or bad to be pansexual.

“To be able to quiet all of that noise and go, ‘Hey, here is the fact. I’m gonna fall in love with who I’m gonna fall in love with, and let’s just see what it is,'” he said.

Brady called out ‘ignorant people’ online

During his chat with Keke Palmer, Brady also brought up how some “ignorant people” commenting online try to criticize him for not just coming out and saying he’s “gay or bisexual.”

“No, I’m not going to do that because if I were, then I’d say so. Trust me, I’d be the first person to say so,” he said, adding, “That would be a disservice to someone who is walking that path and living that life. That’s not me.”

Brady followed up by explaining he’s “down to love anybody [he] has that soul, body, mind connection with.”

From 1993 to 1995, Brady was married to Diana Lasso. Four years after their divorce, he married Mandie Taketa.

They divorced in 2007 but share a daughter, Maile Brady, who appears with her father, Mandie, and others in Wayne Brady: The Family Remix on Freeform.

Palmer asked Brady how he felt about using a word to define his sexuality rather than just living the way he feels is best for him.

He explained that if he’d not come out as pansexual, and for example, met a man he was interested in, then others would start looking at him as being ashamed or “trying to hide it.”

“The reason I’ve gotta say something is because I’m saying it for me…And I’m gonna say it to you because once I’ve said it, I can be anywhere at any time with anyone, and you cannot shame me for it,” Brady said.