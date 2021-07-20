VPR: Lala Kent claps back after RHOC star Kelly Dodd calls her ‘an idiot’

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent clapped back at former RHOC star Kelly Dodd after referring to the new mom as “an idiot” on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is not one to take an insult lying down. And it turns out that sass isn’t limited to conflicts with her co-stars.

In a recent exchange on social media, Lala clapped back at former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd after the recently fired star called the new mom an “idiot.”

The insult from Kelly isn’t entirely shocking considering that she’s one of RHOC’s most polarizing personalities, and before her firing from the franchise, Kelly wasn’t known for holding her tongue. However, the seemingly unprovoked exchange has left Vanderpump Rules and RHOC fans scratching their heads.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kelly Dodd calls Lala Kent ‘an idiot’

Kelly’s comment not only includes Lala, but it also calls podcaster Heather McDonald into the mix. Heather is the host of Juicy Scoop Podcast and is known for interviewing some of reality television’s biggest stars.

In the exchange, which was first shared by @bravoandcocktails on their Instagram stories and captured by Reality Blurb, Kelly starts by complimenting Heather, then immediately turning around and dissing Lala.

“@heathermcdonald I get she’s smart went to USC .. why @lalakent she’s an idiot beyond the pale ..” Kelly wrote.

Adding to the drama, Kelly opted to tag each woman in her comment, meaning it’s likely she knew Lala might see it.

And she did.

Lala fires back at Kelly’s comment by bringing up infamous ‘drunk wives matter’ fiasco

Lala responded to Kelly, writing, “@kellyddodd coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘drunk wives matter,’ it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe [red heart emoji].”

Pic credit: Original source via Reality Blurb

Of course, Lala referred to Kelly’s bridal shower before her wedding to her husband, Rick Levanthal.

Kelly received heavy backlash from followers after her bridal shower. Many were upset with the 45-year-old for not requiring her guests to wear masks, even though the event took place in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Others were upset with a picture Kelly posted of herself wearing a hat that read “drunk wives matter,” which was a play on words for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some felt Kelly was making a mockery of the movement.

She was adamant that that wasn’t the intention.

It remains unclear why Kelly opted to go after Lala with her comment, but Lala is a tough cookie who is unlikely to be losing sleep over the insult.

Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Orange County are currently on hiatus on Bravo.