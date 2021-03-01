Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Lala Kent calls out ‘douche’ RHONJ husband


Jim Marchese on a WWHL appearance.
Jim Marchese is one of the most disliked husbands within the franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey made an impression on viewers, and several years later as it is being binged by the masses, it is still making headlines.

Lala Kent made no secret about her love of RHONJ, but there is one husband that she isn’t a fan of. In fact, she took to her Instagram story to call out Jim Marchese as he was airing in an episode from Season 6.

During the confessional scene, Jim was talking about how he could financially ruin someone after he and Joe Gorga had a confrontation at the first responders’ party they both attended. He went on and on about how he would tie them up in the courts and drain their assets while deposing them for “eight hours.”

Why did Lala Kent call Jim Marchese a ‘douche?’

On the clip she shared on her Instagram, she wrote, “What a douche.”

Of course, that is a sentiment that was widely shared among the cast that season. Jim Marchese and his wife, Amber, were always embroiled in drama, and whenever he opened his mouth, you could bet things would go south quickly.

In fact, during the third part of the Season 6 The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Andy Cohen even agreed that Jim Marchese was rude. The host made no bones about it after dealing with the back and forth as the cast hashed out what happened over the season.

The Vanderpump Rules star is known for her love of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and her opinion lines up with many past cast members and viewers alike.

Following their appearance on Season 6, Jim and Amber Marchese did not return to the show. They brought the drama, but it seems neither were prepared for what the ramifications would be.

What is Lala Kent up to?

As she prepares to welcome a baby girl in just a couple of weeks, Lala Kent has been keeping fans updated on social media.

She will join Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Marie as part of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom. At this point, it is unclear what is going on with the show. Lala is one of the only cast members who hasn’t commented about an exit and could potentially return if it works with her life.

For now, she is clearly enjoying past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and is on par with the viewers who disliked Jim Marchese through his one-season stint.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.

