VPR: James Kennedy shares video holding hands with mystery woman after split from Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy shared a video holding hands with a mystery woman while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy seems to be well on his way to moving on from his former fiance and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The DJ celebrated his 30th birthday in Las Vegas alongside some of his best pals. Also amongst the crew of celebrants was a mystery brunette who James filmed himself holding hands with while making his way through the immersive art center AREA15 in Vegas.

Although the mystery lady wasn’t tagged in the videos James shared, the two seemed quite comfortable being in each other’s company. The video, uploaded to social media, came on the heels of James’ confession that he’s still in contact with Raquel despite their split.

James Kennedy holds hands with mystery woman after split from Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss

Over on his Instagram Stories, James shared video clips from his various Las Vegas adventures while celebrating the big 3-0. He posted videos from Caesar’s Palace and even uploaded a video with his friend Jesse Montana.

And while all the glitz of Vegas was fun to see in James’ IG Stories, what really caught followers’ attention was a video clip James shared from inside the entertainment center called AREA15. The entertaining experience fills spaces with immersive art installations, including a full wall of mirrors.

Never one to miss an opportunity to catch his reflection, James filmed himself in front of the mirrors as he held hands with his new lady. However, followers don’t get a very good look at her as she lets go of his hand and moves further into the exhibit.

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

James reveals he’s still on speaking terms with former fiancee Raquel Leviss

In his most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, James revealed that although his relationship with Raquel didn’t work out, the two aren’t exactly estranged.

In fact, he shared that he had spoken to her just before his appearance on the show.

During Season 9 of the hit Bravo show, which just wrapped with its season finale, James and Raquel’s romance took center stage from the beginning. It started with their Coachella-themed proposal, and several celebrations of their engagement followed throughout the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately, their love story just wasn’t meant to last. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James and Raquel called off their engagement in a joint statement to Instagram and was posted shortly after rumors surfaced that the two acknowledged their split while filming the Season 9 reunion.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore,” the post read, in part.

Although there is no way to predict how their split will impact their experience on Vanderpump Rules, James has indicated that he wants Raquel to stay on the show despite how their relationship ended.

Part One of the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion airs Tuesday, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.