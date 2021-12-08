Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy says ‘a new chapter truly begins’ following split from Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy reveals he’s ready to move on to the next “chapter” following his split from Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is ready to take on a new path following his split from ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss.

According to the DJ, he’s ready to move on to the next “chapter” of his life and vows to keep his sobriety as a top priority despite the somber news of their split.

James and Raquel released identical Instagram statements announcing the end of their engagement just days after rumors hit social media that the pair were done while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion.

And now it seems that James is embracing life post-Raquel and considering James’ tendency to lash out when he’s hurt, his most recent social media post has the 29-year-old seeming almost zen-like.

James Kennedy reveals he’s ready to take on his ‘new chapter’ following split from Raquel Leviss

James’ latest Instagram post seemingly shows where his head is at these days. And given the amount of attention his split has received, James seems at peace as filming for the VPR Season 9 reunion wrapped.

“Last day of filming today and what a year it has been (to say the least),” the caption read. “today one chapter ends and a new chapter truly begins for me.”

He continued, “Not sure what I’m going to do but I do know one thing, I will continue my journey without alcohol, I will find my true self and the music never dies.”

James concluded the post by giving thanks to his friends for all their support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Thank you to all my friends that have reached out I appreciate you all so much. Cheers,” he said.

James opted to keep the comments turned off on the post, which isn’t surprising considering how vocal both fans and critics have been of his 5-year relationship with Raquel.

James and Raquel end their engagement and Raquel moves out of their shared home

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, James and Raquel called off their engagement and ended their relationship after half of a decade together. The former couple presented a united front when making the announcement by posting the same selfie with the same caption over on Instagram.

They shared that they had ended their relationship because they have “two different goals” and further explained that although they still had immense love for one another they were no longer “in love.”

It’s only natural that after their split, James and Raquel are now taking steps to separate their lives. Raquel shared part of her own new chapter by sharing videos on her Instagram Stories showing her dad helping her move some of her personal belongings into a storage unit.

Vanderpump Rules viewers will have to wait until the reunion airs to find out just how much James and Raquel are willing to share about their split.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.