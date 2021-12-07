James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss to discuss ending engagement during VPR Season 9 reunion

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will reportedly explain why they ended their engagement during the Season 9 Vanderpump Rules reunion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are apparently ready to spill the tea when it comes to why they chose to end their engagement.

News of James and Raquel’s split came just days after initial rumors hit social media claiming that the former couple called it quits while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion. And although the news has broken, the couple is apparently set to share the intimate details of their split when the reunion rolls around.

Although Bravo has yet to release a reunion air date, Season 9 is still unfolding, after all, a source recently disclosed that James and Raquel will eventually share their story.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss to dish on their split during Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, the former lovers will eventually open up.

“James and Raquel discuss their split during the reunion,” they revealed.

The split took Vanderpump Rules fans by surprise considering both James and Raquel were present for the filming of the reunion and their shared Instagram Stories didn’t provide any indication of impending doom.

So, it will be interesting to see how they handle the news during the reunion with all of their castmates present.

James and Raquel released identical statements on Instagram to announce their split

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, rumors of James and Raquel’s split came shortly after filming wrapped for the reunion, which was filmed in Los Angeles on December 3.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It didn’t take long for the former couple to confirm the rumors when they released identical Instagram posts with a message briefly detailing their reason for ending their engagement.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the caption reads alongside a selfie of the pair. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

James and Raquel’s Season 9 storyline has been consumed by their engagement. From James’ elaborate proposal to navigating his sobriety and the infamous debate of whether he really did bump Raquel’s nose while going in for a kiss.

And while many fans thought they would find a way to make it work, others believed they were doomed from the beginning. However, Lisa Vanderpump herself could see what a good influence Raquel’s presence was in James’ life.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lisa shared that she was happy for them, “[Raquel’s] the best thing that ever happened to him. But you really do see Raquel kind of blossoming, blooming this season, you really do. You see her, really, have a voice.”

If that’s the case, fans may get exactly what they’re hoping for once the reunion airs.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.