Vicki Gunvalson confirms she won’t be on RHOC next season

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, is bidding goodbye to the show she started back in Season 1, or should we say she’s on pause for now?

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was asked about filming Season 19 and confirmed she will not be back.

That might be disappointing news for some fans hoping Vicki would make a full-time return.

Last season she made a few memorable appearances alongside her best friend Shannon Beador, who was having a hard time during her fallout with Tamra Judge and a feud with Alexis Bellino.

However, things have changed drastically since then.

Tamra and Shannon made up at the Season 18 reunion, and Alexis Bellino has been fired after her controversial return.

Furthermore, the cast had a come-to-Jesus moment in a scene that aired after the reunion, with everyone proving their allegiance to Shannon.

It will be smooth sailing for the mom of three come next season, and it seems she no longer needs Vicki to save the day.

Vicki Gunvalson is not returning to RHOC for Season 19

Vicki filmed several scenes with Shannon last season, helping her navigate the drama with Alexis and John Janssen and her friendship fallout with Tamra.

However, there will be no drama this time, as the RHOC alum confirmed she’ll be absent from the upcoming season.

Vicki was asked during an Instagram Q&A, “Are you coming back for the next season of RHOC?”

“I am not but will watch my girl @shannonbeador,” she responded.

Vicki Gunvalson talks about the new season of RHOC. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Is the OG of the OC in trouble with Bravo?

Vicki Gunvalson didn’t explain her Season 19 absence, but could it have something to do with her comments about Bravo?

In October 2024, the RHOC alum made a controversial statement during a feature on Vice’s Dark Side of Reality TV.

Vicki referenced the moment from Season 10 when her mom passed away and she learned about it while cameras were rolling.

The 62-year-old revealed that producers heard the news at least an hour before it got to her and reasoned that they should have taken her aside to tell her the news.

Instead, they made sure she found out on camera and she was “really upset” about that.

“Let me scream and cry on my own and be mad. It was very, very traumatic. I will never forgive Bravo for that,” exclaimed Vicki.

We aren’t sure if that comment has affected her relationship with the network and why she’s not getting any camera time next season.

Share what you think in the comment section below. Were you hoping to see Vicki next season?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.