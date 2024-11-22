Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge tearfully mend fences during RHOC Season 18 reunion

Over the last month, it’s been heavily rumored that Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge ended their convoluted feud during the taping of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

When the first part of the end-of-season sitdown aired earlier this month, Shannon made it clear that she was cutting “toxic” people out of her life.

She said Tamra was one of those people at the time, meaning they could not repair things unless a miracle happened.

However, things took an emotional turn during the third and final part of the reunion when Andy Cohen shared videos of John Janssen bashing Shannon.

The videos lined up with what viewers saw of John this season in which he took to confessionals to imply Shannon had a troubled relationship with the truth.

For her part, Tamra stayed quiet as Shannon and Alexis screamed at one another during the taping.

What got Shannon’s attention was Tamra’s reaction during John’s confessionals.

Shannon is ready to move on with Tamra

Shannon understood that she had done some bad things before filming the season and felt Tamra was cruel to her, but she could also see there was some shred of decency in Tamra in her reaction.

In one of the biggest surprises, Shannon stood up to hug it out with Tamra and recalled a prior reunion in which Vicki Gunvalson asked her for a hug, but she wasn’t sure why.

Shannon admitted that hugging Tamra felt right in a way she couldn’t explain, and the two women burst into tears as they shared apologies.

The good news is that they mended fences without screaming at one another and they should remain friends this time.

Thirty-six hours after the reunion finished taping, they filmed for the show in which they exchanged hugs after Shannon heard the truth about what John did the night of her DUI arrest.

Has Tamra changed of her own volition?

The truth is that Tamra held herself accountable for her actions and admitted that she didn’t like the person she saw on the show while watching it back this season, so maybe there’s a chance that she will change before RHOC Season 19 filming gets underway.

Tamra has found herself on the outs with fans this season because of her treatment of Shannon, so there will be skeptics who believe that she only changed her behavior to appease viewers.

Bravo has yet to renew the show for another year, but it should have no trouble securing one with this year’s increased attention.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.