Shannon Beador kicks off the RHOC reunion dragging ‘toxic’ Tamra Judge

Shannon Beador didn’t come to play at The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, and Tamra Judge found that out the hard way.

Viewers will see an epic confrontation between the duo when the episode airs, but the teaser gives us something to hold us over.

Tamra was in for quite a surprise when host Andy Cohen asked the women to share their intentions for the reunion before kicking things into gear.

The outspoken housewife expressed her desire to reconcile with her former friend despite criticizing her throughout the season.

Shannon was not on the same page, expressing her desire to sever ties with Tamra and their toxic friendship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The 60-year-old also debunked claims that they were very close before the DUI, noting that they never got their friendship back on track when Tamra returned to the franchise.

Tamra Judge tries to broker peace with Shannon Beador at the RHOC reunion

Part 1 of the RHOC reunion is upon us, and a teaser for what’s to come shows the inevitable faceoff between Shannon and Tamra.

Before the show officially started, host Andy Cohen asked the women to share their intentions for the day.

Tamra’s response was interesting, given her harsh treatment of Shannon throughout Season 18.

“I wanna talk about why I was hurt by what went down and hope that we can get to a common ground,” she shared.

The 57-year-old reasoned that while they don’t have to be best friends, “I don’t want it to be uncomfortable, and I don’t want it to be toxic.”

Shannon hits back at ‘toxic’ Tamra and denies claims they had a close friendship

While Tamra was willing to broker peace at the reunion, Shannon was ready for war and dragged her former friend for her behavior.

“The way I was treated by you this season is unacceptable,” exclaimed the RHOC star. “You attacked me, and I really don’t have an interest in being friends with you.”

Shannon also threw shade at Tamra after she revealed she was in therapy to discover the reasons behind her anger.

“What I’m doing in my therapy, I’m creating healthy boundaries, and a healthy boundary is not being in a toxic relationship,” said Shannon.

When Tamra questioned if their “entire friendship” was toxic, Shannon responded, “Absolutely,” and slammed claims that they had a tight-knit relationship.

“When you came back on the show, we never got to the point of friendship that we were before,” she confessed. “You can keep exaggerating on how close and how often we spent time together because we weren’t that close!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.