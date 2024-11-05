Tamra Judge admits she was too hard on Shannon Beador after tumultuous RHOC Season 18

After one of the most dramatic seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the entire cast will unite later this week to unpack all the events.

That means Shannon Beador will have to face friend-turned-nemesis Tamra Judge, and we’re unsure how things will end for them by the conclusion of the three-part event.

It’s not news that Tamra has been the target of much vitriol from fans for how badly she’s treated Shannon this season, so it was inevitable that she would try to get back in their good graces.

Tamra is visibly calmer at the reunion than she was during the season, which shows her in a different light.

In a first look at the episode, Tamra admits she was too hard on her former ally, but Shannon isn’t ready to move on now and even calls her rival “toxic.”

When you think about it, Shannon had to relive the trauma Tamra’s insults inflicted on her because she watched the episodes before reuniting with her fellow cast members.

In perhaps one of the most surprising parts of the sneak peek, Emily Simpson says that Tamra should apologize to Shannon, but Tamra thought she meant Shannon should hand out the apology.

Tamra may still be Shannon’s biggest hater

It highlights that Tamra is still anti-Shannon and is only going out of her way to win some favor with fans because if she had it her way, Shannon would look like the villain.

The former friends have taken many digs at each other in the media since filming wrapped on Season 18, but fans have sided mainly with Shannon amid intense scrutiny from her co-stars.

There’s even a point during the reunion when Shannon claims their friendship wasn’t in a good place, even after they repaired their rift while filming Season 17.

Tamra responds that they spoke to each other every day and that she thought they were on good terms, so there seems to be a bit of revisionist history going on between the women.

Even if Tamra sides with Shannon during the first part of the reunion, it’s hard to imagine her doing the same when Alexis Bellino waltzes onto the stage to open up about the season.

Of course, we didn’t learn much about Alexis this season, aside from the fact that she really, really loves John Janssen.

Alexis made big mistakes during her return

Emily recently criticized Alexis because she thinks the returning star fumbled her big comeback.

It will be interesting to see how things go when the episodes air because Tamra is chanting that she wants to find some common ground with Shannon, but that seems out of the realm of possibility.

Shannon has also been vocal about not returning to the show if Alexis secures a contract for Season 19, so that leaves us questioning where the show will go next.

Shannon admitted on-screen that she wanted to create healthy boundaries in her life, including staying away from Alexis and possibly Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.