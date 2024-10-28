Here’s why Vicki Gunvalson will ‘never forgive’ Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson has vowed to “never forgive” Bravo for something that happened during her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

It’s a moment that RHOC fans will never forget, either.

During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki learned that her mother, Joanne Steinmetz, passed away while cameras were rolling.

No, that was not how Vicki had planned or hoped to learn of her mother’s death, but thanks to production, that’s how it played out.

Vicki looks back on that day and the trauma it caused her in Vice’s The Dark Side of Reality TV series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

People magazine was given a first-look preview at the show, where Vicki put Bravo on blast for how her mother’s death was handled.

Vicki Gunvalson will ‘never forgive’ Bravo

According to People, Vicki reveals she and other RHOC cast members were playing Bunko at Shannon Beador’s house when she learned her mother died.

Vicki’s children tried to reach her, but when she didn’t answer, her daughter Brianna contacted production.

“Brianna had been calling, calling, calling, and they kept telling her, ‘Well, she’s filming right now, blah, blah, blah.’ She’s like, ‘I need to talk to my mom right now,’” Vicki recalled.

The reality TV star shared that production finally gave in, but not until after a room in Shannon’s house was set up with lights and cameras to film the moment. Vicki was rightfully upset that production knew of her mother’s passing an hour before Vicki did.

Instead of filming it, Vicki feels production should have taken her aside and let her speak to her daughter privately to process the news her mother had died.

“Let me scream and cry on my own and be mad. It was very, very traumatic. I will never forgive Bravo for that,” she expressed.

When does Dark Side of Reality TV air and which other Real Housewives stars are in it?

Vice’s Dark Side of Reality TV is exactly as it sounds, with each episode focused on a certain franchise in the reality TV world.

Survivor, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Surreal Life are a few of the shows that have been featured on the Dark Side of Reality TV to date.

On Tuesday, October 29, the Vice series will focus on the downside of appearing on one of the Real Housewives shows. Aviva Drescher from RHONY, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, and Vicki’s former RHOC costar Jeana Keough are also part of the Vice series.

Vicki Gunvalson has set the record straight on how she feels about the way Bravo handled, informing her that her mother died during RHOC Season 10.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.