RHOC viewers debate whether Vicki Gunvalson should return to the show fulltime

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are voting whether they want OG Vicki Gunvalson back on the show full-time, and we’ll share those results in just a minute.

Some people hope she snags that coveted orange from her former friend, Tamra Judge, who has angered viewers this season.

The controversial 57-year-old is known for stirring up drama, but she’s gone too far this season, according to fans who now want her gone.

It’s doubtful that the blonde beauty will lose her job despite the backlash because the franchise didn’t fare too well the last time she was gone.

Tamra left for two seasons, and the show was so bad that even her detractors begged to have her back.

She returned with a vengeance, and this season,, she’s set her sights on Shannon Beador.

Shannon and Vicki had a bitter fallout with Tamra over their Tres Amigas brand, and that friendship is fractured for good.

Since Vicki is no longer a cast member, Shannon has been facing Tamraalonen, but could that change next season?

Should Vicki Gunvalson reclaim her orange?

The OG of the OC made a few appearances on the show this season to support Shannon, but is it time to make her a full-time Housewife again?

People are debating that very topic of social media as they beg for Tamra and Alexis Bellino to exit stage left.

An X user posted a poll asking, “Should @vgunvalson regain her orange for season 19 of Orange County? RHOC 🍊 @BravoTV @Andy.”

Remember that it’s still early days, but so far, people are voting in Vicki’s favor.

Currently, 66 percent of the over 1000 responses voted, “Yes, Bring Vicki Back,” while 33 percent voted, “No, Let’s move forward.”

Pic credit: @TheRHPolls/X

The voting period is not over yet, as RHOC fans have six more days to comment, but so far, it’s looking like they want Vicki back.

RHOC viewers debate Vicki’s RHOC return

Meanwhile, people also responded to the poll question in the comments.

“Can’t believe I’m going to say yes. After Tamra and Alexis she’d be a breath of fresh air,” stated an X user.

“Please bring back the OG of the OC @Andy,” said someone else.

One RHOC viewer said, “What Bravo has done to Shannon Beador this season is clearly not moving forward!! Shannon needs a friend and ally on the cast! Bring Vickie back!”

Pic credit: Pic credit: @DebraFitch3/@HereKittyKittyC/@kims_wig/@Thedefcat/@popculturedone/X

However, not everyone was in support of Vicki’s return.

“A big NO,” someone wrote, “She burned us with the cancer hoax. No coming back from that. Karma!”

Another added, “Nah. Love her and what she contributed but the show doesn’t need her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.