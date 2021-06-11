Varya Malina poses with her dog, Geoffrey Paschel teases whether it gets along with his dogs or not

Geoffrey teases fans once again and leaves them guessing about the status of his relationship with Varya. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance personality Geoffrey Paschel is stirring the pot once again with a recent comment on Varya Malina’s social media post.

The maybe-couple has kept fans in the dark for months and has been refusing to confirm the status of their relationship.

But Varya has been in America for quite some time now, and fans are curious if it could be because she’s still with Geoffrey.

In one of Varya’s recent Instagram posts, Geoffrey teased that they may still be in contact with one another. And the comment certainly has fans scratching their heads.

Geoffrey teases if his dogs would get along with Varya’s

Varya recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself joyfully jumping above her dog named Vesta.

She captioned the post, “I think of making a video about Vesta. What would you like to know about her? [Leave] your questions in comments please [red heart emoji].”

Many fans took to the comments asking Varya various questions about her dog, including how long she’s had Vesta and what she plans to do with her if she ends up moving back to Russia.

However, it was a comment from Geoffrey that caught the eye of fans. He opted to ask a question that hinted he and Varya may still be in contact.

“If she gets along with Havoc and Kaos…” he wrote.

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Fans immediately questioned Geoffrey’s comment.

“Stop teasing and give us the tea,” one fan demanded.

Geoffrey responded, “[laughing face emoji] I’m working on it.”

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Another questioned, “so you guys are on good terms I’m assuming? When can you guys talk about it? Seems like forever…”

“ahhh-it will come out sooner than later,” he teased.

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

And to make the anticipation even more intense, when a fan pushed Geoffrey to hurry and inform fans about whether he and Varya were “together/married,” he replied, “not married! :)”

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

What happened with Varya and Geoffrey on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

During their time on the show, their storyline was full of drama and muddied emotions. Although Varya wanted to build a life with Geoffrey, she was blindsided by the news that he was a convicted felon, and trust issues plagued their relationship.

The news left her shaken, and although she wanted to try and make their relationship work, by the time he finally popped the question, Varya wasn’t sure if it was the right move for her.

She denied Geoffrey’s initial proposal at the end of his trip to Russia, leaving him devastated. Varya was adamant that he understand she wasn’t saying no; she was saying “not right now.” But the damage seemed to be done.

Geoffrey went home heartbroken and not engaged. And his jaded state found him running into the arms of his ex-girlfriend, Mary.

Things were further complicated when Varya took love into her own hands and traveled from Russia to America and showed up at Geoffrey’s front door unannounced — only to find Mary at home with him.

Their story was left in limbo, but fans will have to wait and see what’s up their sleeves to find out if their love story was made to last.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.