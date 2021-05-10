90 Day Fiance stars Varya and Natalie hang out in Orlando

Varya and Natalie hung out at Harry Potter world in Orlando, FL. Pic credit: TLC

Varya and Natalie from the 90 Day Fiance franchise surprised fans by posting a picture together at Harry Potter World in Orlando, Florida.

Natalie has been in Florida for cosmetic procedures while Varya has been doing some traveling around the South, but it was still a surprise to see them together because they don’t publically interact on social media.

Natalie and Varya played around Harry Potter World and took pictures eating ice cream together.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

With Varya being from Russia and Natalie being from Ukraine, they speak each others’ languages, but this is the first time they have been seen out together.

Varya was on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Geoffrey Paschel and Natalie was on 90 Day Fiance with Mike so their paths may not have crossed in person until now.

Is this the start of a new friendship?

Varya posted a picture to her story of her and Natalie at Harry Potter World with the caption, “Surprise” while Natalie posted a picture of them eating ice cream.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Natalie and Varya spent the day together at Harry Potter World in Orlando, Florida. Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

Varya posted a picture with Natalie to her story.

Varya and Natalie posted cute photos together and surprised followers who didn’t know they spoke. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie posted a picture with Varya to her story.

They are both intense and head strong women who have experienced many complications in their public relationships.

Natalie is based in the Seattle area and Varya seems to be bouncing around and experiencing the United States since reports that she won her green card lottery last year.

Since both are in the United States now and seem to have the ability to travel, maybe this means fans will see more of the women together.

They are both still in the spotlight

Varya has an active YouTube channel where she documents her traveling experiences and answers questions from fans.

Natalie is currently appearing on Happily Ever After? and is very active on social media and has recently detailed her cosmetic surgery procedure.

Varya’s relationship with Geoffrey remains murky since Geoffrey is awaiting trial for an unrelated domestic violence incedent. A lot of drama still lays in Geoffrey’s corner but there are a lot of clues that point to their involvement.

Natalie may have accidentally spilled the beans that she and Mike are no longer together when she highlighted her appearance in The Single Life on her Maxim Girl contest bio.

Both Natalie and Varya still remain in the spotlight and fans are curious to know if they will continue hanging out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.