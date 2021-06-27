Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy announces he’s going on tour with co-star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

James Kennedy announced he’s going to be joining his VPR co-star Lala Kent on her podcast tour. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy revealed that he’s going to be playing a part in another VPR star’s plans — and he’ll be right in his element.

With Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules finally filming after multiple delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s stars are finally getting back into the swing of things. Many of them have branched out with additional ventures that are separate from the show.

This includes longtime Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Lala recently announced on Instagram that she and fiancé Randall Emmett were going to be taking their podcast, Give Them Lala…with Randall, on tour across the U.S.

And while this announcement alone had fans thrilled at the opportunity for a more intimate experience with the star, things just got a little sweeter with James announcing that he’ll be joining Lala and Randall on a leg of their tour.

James announces he’ll be joining Lala and Randall on their podcast tour

James took to his own Instagram Stories to share the news that he’ll be taking his DJ skills and joining Lala and Randall on their tour this year.

“Yes, that’s right guys. I’m joining Lala and Randall on their tour,” he announced excitedly. “The first three dates, which are all of the Texas dates. I can’t wait to see you all there.”

Although James will only join Lala and Randall while their tour is in Texas, James reassured his fans that it won’t be their last opportunity to see him perform.

In fact, according to James, he’ll be heading out on a tour of his own.

“But don’t worry, I am gonna be going on my own separate DJ tour that’s gonna be filled up [with] dates throughout September and August,” he said.

And it doesn’t stop there. James continued to say that he’ll be taking the tour “all across North America.”

“So, stay tuned for that. I’m making flyer[s] and getting all the dates sorted right now. But that’s coming. That’s coming,” he said.

James sorted his relationship with Lala and celebrated his return to SUR

James’ announcement that he’ll be going on tour with Lala and Randall is a testament to how far their friendship has come in recent years.

The two were on the outs for quite some time. Much of their tension stemmed from allegations that James cheated on now-fiancee Raquel Leviss, with his former friend Logan Noh.

When Lala refused to back down on her claims that the rumors were true, her friendship with James and Raquel faltered.

However, they have since been able to mend their friendship thanks, in part, to them both seeking sobriety.

It seems they’ve both been able to find common ground and rekindle the close friendship they previously shared. Hopefully, the upcoming tour will only strengthen their bond.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.