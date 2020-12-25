Lala Kent gives update on friendship with James Kennedy, talks Vanderpump Rules return

Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, made an appearance on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

There’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not Vanderpump Rules will return. Of course, fans know that several current and former cast members of the show are currently pregnant, including Lala.

She is expecting her first child with her fiance, Randall Emmett, and is due in April 2021. Along with Lala, Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Shay is expecting her first child as well.

While on the show, Lala teased about the return of Vanderpump Rules, and she also dished on another hot topic, where her friendship stands with James Kennedy.

Lala teases the return of Vanderpump Rules

During the episode, Andy asked, “Lala, what do you think the future is for Vanderpump Rules? There’s a lot of talk about where the show will go. Are you excited about what’s to come?”

Lala shared that while she’s looking forward to whatever the show will bring next, she’s going to miss her friends Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright who won’t be returning. And, she clarifies where her priorities lie for the time being.

Lala explained, “I am excited about what’s to come. I, I love doing the show and I, of course, have high hopes for it to continue on. Of course, I’m going to miss my friends who started this show. ”

“But, right now, I’m really focused on becoming a mama,” she continued.

Andy then gave the pregnant star a shout out for the gift she gave him after the birth of his son.

Are Lala and James Kennedy friends?

Lala also revealed where she stood in her friendship with James Kennedy.

While the two have been through a lot in the past few years, it seems that Lala is holding no grudges against James.

Lala was asked, “What is the status of your friendship with James Kennedy today? Is he still sober and doing well?”

“Ooh I like this question,” Lala responded, “You know, I have such fond memories of just us back in the day, so, we’re on great terms. And as far as I know, he has not picked up a drink. I’m so proud of him.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.