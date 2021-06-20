Vanderpump Rules: James Kennedy back in the DJ booth and parties with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR

James Kennedy is back in his element performing at SUR. Pic credit: Bravo

Filming for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is finally underway after months of delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic was the reason for restaurant closure for the majority of 2020.

This, of course, included VPR’s restaurants SUR, Pump, and TomTom. With the closures being drawn out for months on end, fans were concerned this would mean the end of Vanderpump Rules.

Thankfully, restaurants have reopened and Vanderpump Rules was given the green light to continue filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Longtime, and recently engaged, star James Kennedy took to his Instagram stories to share one of his first gigs at SUR now that the restaurant has reopened and it looks like his relationship with Lisa Vanderpump might be on the mend.

James’ sobriety journey has been up and down, and for a while, it caused some tension with Lisa. She fired him from SUR and told him she was worried about his wellbeing.

However, it now seems that James is back on the upswing and his performance surely indicates that he’s headed in the right direction.

James Kennedy parties at SUR with Lisa Vanderpump

Dawning a pink sweater and a microphone, James shared a video of himself performing in the DJ booth at SUR. Clearly in his element, James played it up for the camera.

Next to him was none other than Lisa Vanderpump, who showed her support, laughing and smiling next to James until he got a little too into it and she backed up to give him the spotlight.

James captioned the post, “Back at SUR and it feels so good [purple heart and red devil emoji]”

Seeing James back in his element brought back plenty of memories and fans couldn’t help but take notice.

“Look at James Soo happy and lisa is loving it,very happy for James great things are coming in his life,I know I’m real late but congrats on his engagement to Raquel! Good vibes only!!!” one follower wrote.

Another commented, “Glad to see you back on top of your game. Now stay up there!”

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

Even more fans flooded the comments with praise for James being back to what he loves.

“YASSSSS WE STAN EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS !!!!” a comment read.

And yet another wrote, “Back where you belong [heart eye emoji]”

Pic credit: @itsjameskennedy/Instagram

SUR isn’t the only restaurant reopening, TomTom also recently opened its doors

SUR isn’t the only VPR restaurant making its comeback. The wildly popular TomTom establishment run by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval with the help of Lisa has also reopened.

In a recent Instagram post, Tom Schwartz shared about TomTom’s reopening with beautiful pictures of the interior.

He captioned the post, “We are BACK! Back back. Back on @opentable for reservations now as well. Thanks for all the love & patience.”

Now that the restaurants are reopened and the parties are getting started, it’ll be fun to see what shakes out in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, where the cast are now, and what the drama looks like without some familiar faces.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.