Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz reveals he doesn’t have ‘baby fever’ but says he and Katie Maloney want kids

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz has revealed that he’s not ready for kids — at least not yet.

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom took the cast by storm as four of the ladies and their respective partners welcomed their first children in the first few months of 2021.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder welcomed daughter Hartford in January. Then Lala Kent welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March. And finally, Brittany Cartwright welcomed son Cruz, and Scheana Shay welcomed her daughter, Summer, in April.

It was easy to assume that with all of these babies, Katie Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, would be itching to have a baby of her own. But, that isn’t the case.

Speaking to People, Tom revealed that while he loves kids, him and Katie will be waiting until the time is right to expand their family.

Tom loves kids but is ‘noncommittal’ for now

While chatting with People, Tom shared where the couple stands on the topic of children.

“Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids,” Tom said.

He continued, “As far as the timeline, I’m still noncommittal, but I’m on the record – it’s official, we do want to have kids. And I love kids.”

However, Tom also clarifies that they are not setting a strict time frame for having a baby. Instead, the couple is loving on the newest Vanderpump babies and sharing in the happiness with their closest friends.

“I’ve been spending a lot of great quality time with some of our other friends who have had kids,” Tom gushed. “Just saw Ocean the other day for the first time. She’s so cute and adorable. I don’t have baby fever, but yeah, love some babies.”

Katie says she doesn’t have ‘fomo’ watching her friends have babies

In late 2020, as all the pregnancy reveals were being added to social media by her co-stars, fans wondered if Katie might be feeling left out.

On one particular Vanderpump Rules fan Instagram page, a fan commented on a post of Katie and Tom kissing and wondered if Katie had FOMO (fear of missing out).

“How much fomo do you want to bet Katie is having right now. Literally other than Kristen [Doute] shes [sic] the odd one out and you know how much she loves that!” the fan commented.

Katie responded to the comment explaining that she could be happy for her friends and pointed out that there is a perfect time for everything.

“zero fomo,” she began. “I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey. It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen on the first try.”

When a baby Schwartz makes their debut, one thing is for sure — they will be surrounded by plenty of love from the Vanderpump Rules family.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.