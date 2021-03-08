Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval explain why Pump Rules is still not filming despite SUR reopening

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix don’t know when Vanderpump Rules will start filming again. Pic credit: © ImageCollect.comAdmedia

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval open up on why the show hasn’t begun filming for Season 9.

Restaurants are beginning to reopen so many fans suspected that Vanderpump Rules may have started filming. SUR even recently reopened. However, supposedly returning cast members Ariana and Tom confirmed that filming has not begun yet to Page Six.

The coronavirus pandemic is still very much real and Ariana claims that production is waiting for more the restaurant industry to open up more and for the cast to be able to go out and have fun before starting Season 9 filming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in… They don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” Tom explains.

Ariana states that there is no current projected filming schedule outside of waiting for COVID-19 protocols to ease up, adding, “We’re kind of just waiting and seeing.”

Tom also adds that COVID-19 protocols within the filming industry have caused a standstill in regards to Vanderpump Rules.

“You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that,” Tom explains.

They stressed that they both want everyone to feel safe when it comes time to start filming Vanderpump Rules.

Andy Cohen confirms Vanderpump Rules Season 9

Andy Cohen confirmed in December that Vanderpump Rules is still on despite it’s extra-long hiatus.

On his Radio Andy talk show, he discussed Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s sudden departure from the show. He also dished on how the cast now looks without Jax.

“They’ve got Lala [Kent], James [Kennedy], Scheana [Shay], Tom [Sandoval], Tom [Schwartz], Katie [Maloney], Ariana [Madix], the new people. That’s a solid cast,” Andy confirmed.

The shooting start date was just as uncertain as it is now at that point. He explained, “When that show’s going to start shooting again, I have no idea, but I’m excited. I’m excited for there to be a shift also.”

Andy still doesn’t know when filming will resume

Andy was asked by a fan to give an update on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 during a Watch What Happens Live episode in February.

When a fan asked what’s happening with Vanderpump Rules, Andy simply responded, “Well, nothing.”

He added, “Because there’s, you know, the restaurants in LA are not open. So, I think once — hopefully, once LA opens up they’ll start rolling. I hope.”

Even though the regulations have updated and SUR is now open, it doesn’t seem that Vanderpump Rules will be filming anytime soon.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.