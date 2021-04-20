Vanderpump Rules: Dayna Kathan reveals she won’t return for Season 9, she’s ‘excited’ to see upcoming season unfold

Vanderpump Rules star Dayna Kathan confirms she will not be returning for Season 9 of the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules has been on an extended hiatus since wrapping up Season 8. This was due, in part, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the continued closure of the SUR restaurant.

However, it is rumored that filming for Season 9 may quickly be approaching now that restaurants are beginning to reopen. And, if that’s the case, it seems that at least one cast member won’t be returning.

Dayna Kathan, who was first introduced to fans in a guest capacity in Season 7, and then returned as a cast member in Season 8, has confirmed that she won’t be returning for the upcoming season but says she’s looking forward to watching the season unfold.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dayna Kathan won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules

In her latest post to Instagram featuring the blonde beauty in a black one-piece swimsuit, Dayna replied to a fan comment inquiring about seeing her back on the Bravo show.

Dayna joined the show as a full-time cast member for Season 8 and fans have been hoping that the feisty blonde would make her return in the new season.

“I love VPR [Vanderpump Rules], huge fan of you on the show,” the fan wrote. “Have you heard if [Vanderpump Rules] is coming back after all of this craziness, and have you heard if you’ll be [a part] of it?? I’m hoping you can give your fans a status update!!”

Pic credit: @dadadayns/Instagram

In response, Dayna confirmed her exit, but also expressed that she’s looking forward to seeing what Season 9 will bring.

“i’m not returning but excited to see next [season],” she replied.

Pic credit: @dadadayns/Instagram

That same fan also inquired about the return of Dayna’s podcast.

And although she won’t be returning to the show, Dayna did confirm that her podcast, Unf*ckwithable will be making a comeback.

“The pod[cast] will be back soon,” she replied.

Dayna’s one-season run with the show brought plenty of drama that left fans torn. She engaged in brief romances with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni during her time and continuously butted heads with longtime Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay.

Dayna isn’t the only cast member not returning for Season 9

Season 9 will not only see Dayna’s exit from the show, but other longtime cast members will also be missing from the action.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were both fired for racist behavior. Stassi’s husband, Beau Clark, also opted not to return to the show.

Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, are also moving on from the show after announcing their exit last year.

And while many Vanderpump Rules fans are sad to see the couple go, they promise it won’t be the last time fans see them on their television screens.

In addition to new ventures on the horizon, Brittany and Jax also entered the new realm of parenthood when they welcomed their first child, Cruz, together last week.

Baby Cruz is the third of four Vanderpump Rules babies welcomed in recent months. Their co-stars Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder have already welcomed their first children, and Scheana Shay is due to give birth to her first child in just a few weeks.

It will be interesting to see how the exits of major personalities and the addition of babies will impact Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.