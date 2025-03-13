Tyler Baltierra called ‘psycho’ as he shares daughter Carly’s adoption papers

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra’s daughter Carly’s adoption has remained a topic of contention for the Teen Mom stars.

In 2009, Tyler and Catelynn were just 16 years old when they decided to place their firstborn daughter, Carly, up for adoption.

MTV viewers learned from their storyline that they longed for an open adoption.

On 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, it appeared that the young parents would communicate openly with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Tyler and Catelynn expected annual visits with their daughter until she turned 18, but those visits slowly dwindled until they became non-existent.

Since then, Tyler and Catelynn have gone above and beyond to contact Carly, causing some friction with Brandon and Teresa.

Not only have the Davises become irritated with the Baltierras, but so have Teen Mom viewers.

Tyler took to Instagram on Thursday to prove a point and call out his and Catelynn’s haters.

Tyler uploads portions of Carly’s adoption paperwork

Tyler uploaded some of Carly’s adoption paperwork in his Instagram Story, highlighting the portion about birthparent requests.

In the “openness preferences,” Tyler underlined, “Tyler & Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.”

In his accompanying caption, Tyler wrote, “I’m here to share the truth, the unbiased, blind truth!”

Tyler’s lengthy caption urged his haters to seek correct information and not to “willfully [choose] ignorance over knowledge.”

A critic says Tyler texted ‘like a psycho’

In another slide, Tyler shared a DM from a critic who pointed out that the request specified pictures and letters through the adoption agency.

“Not texting like a psycho,” they wrote.

Tyler called the criticism “confirmation bias,” calling out his detractor for making assumptions.

When another critic pointed out that requests and preferences are “not requirements,” Tyler fired back.

Tyler accused his doubters of “dissecting” his information and “[regurgitating]” it with their “fallacies.”

Catelynn shoots down rumors that Tyler forced her into placing Carly for adoption

While Tyler was busy defending his and Catelynn’s stance on Instagram, Catelynn took to their podcast, Cate & Ty: Break It Down, on March 12 to shoot down some other rumors.

Catelynn addressed the backlash she’s faced, as some people have accused her of placing Carly up for adoption because Tyler forced her to do so.

“That’s what blows my mind, for people to think that I would choose a man over my child,” Catelynn told their listeners.

Tyler called the allegations “insane.”

“I’m sick of addressing it constantly. This is my last time addressing it,” Catelynn vowed. “I’m not a weak woman. Tyler wanted this baby just as much as I did.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.