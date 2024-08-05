Catelynn Baltierra shares message aimed at daughter Carly’s adoptive parents: ‘Rot in Hell’

Catelyn Baltierra sent a stern message to her daughter Carly‘s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

The Teen Mom star and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption shortly after her birth in 2009.

Following the adoption, Brandon and Teresa became part of Catelynn and Tyler’s storyline.

It was reportedly mutually agreed upon that Catelynn and Tyler would enter into an open adoption, meaning that Brandon and Teresa would continue to allow Carly to have contact with her birth parents.

However, Catelynn and Tyler have complained that Brandon and Teresa haven’t upheld their end of the bargain.

And, by the looks of it, Catelynn is still outraged at the Davises for holding her back from seeing Carly.

The Teen Mom star recently took aim at Brandon and Teresa on social media.

Catelynn shared a video aimed at adoptive parents who don’t abide by open adoption agreements: ‘Enjoy your bad karma’

In her Instagram Story, Catelynn shared a video from TikTok user @first.birth.mom, a birth parent advocate on social media.

In the recording, @first.birth.mom looked annoyingly into the distance. A caption over the video read, “‘Semi Open.'”

“Me keeping my cool when the adoptive parents would get mad when I would ask to see my daughter in the open adoption they agreed to,” it continued.

Catelynn shared a scathing video aimed at Carly’s adoptive parents. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

A voiceover played in the background, relaying a harsh message.

“You have massively f***ed me over. I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in Hell, evil b***h,” the voiceover stated.

Catelynn and Tyler remain vocal about Carly’s parents, Brandon and Teresa, online

Although Brandon and Teresa agreed to an open adoption, they have asked Catelynn and Tyler not to post about Carly, now 15 years old, on social media.

Despite Carly’s parents’ wishes, Catelynn and Tyler have continued to do just that.

Earlier this year, Catelynn took to Instagram to upload a lengthy post about not being able to see Carly for their annual visit.

In her Story, Catelynn wrote, “Adoption is wild… Being at the mercy of someone that can say no.”

She went on to complain that Brandon and Teresa wouldn’t take two days out of the year to meet up for dinner or something else “small.”

“So now we most likely won’t see her until she’s 16… and who knows if that will even happen,” she ranted. “Sorry I had to vent because I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that you ‘love’ and ‘care’ about us but refuse to make time.”

Shortly after Catelynn’s Instagram Story post, Tyler took to his own Story to share his view.

Tyler acknowledged that Brandon and Teresa failed to participate in their mutually agreed-upon annual visits with Carly on multiple occasions but noted that, ultimately, it was their choice.

“Is it sad? Yeah,” Tyler admitted. “But at the end of the day, Brandon and Teresa are her parents. They are the only ones who have the authority to make these decisions.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.