Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra overwhelmed with love during visit with their first daughter Carly

It was an emotional weekend for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter stars Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra as they visited their first daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption in 2009.

Luckily, the pair opted for an open adoption so they could see her during scheduled visits.

Tyler wrote an emotional post on social media as he spent time with all his girls.

The parents of four snapped photos to capture the sweet moment, but they made sure not to show Carly’s face in any of the images.

The MTV stars had a rough patch with Carly’s adoptive parents because they didn’t want Tyler and Catelynn to show her on social media to protect her privacy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thankfully, the two sides have since resolved their issues, and the entire Baltierrra family enjoyed the most amazing day together with Carly.

Tyler Baltierra writes a heartwarming post about his ‘beautiful girls’

Tyler shared a beautiful black and white photo with his 3.2 million Instagram followers, which was captured during a sweet moment between him, Carly, and one of her younger sisters.

The photo showed the trio with their backs turned to the camera as they looked off at the lake.

“The feeling I have when I’m with all of my beautiful girls is truly indescribable,” exclaimed Tyler. “The amount of pure organic love is overwhelming, almost to the point of being unbearable at times.”

He also showered his firstborn with compliments and revealed that she’s “smart. She’s so kind. She’s goofy & her laughing face is imprinting & infectious.”

The proud girl-dad also gave a shoutout to Carly’s adoptive parents and noted that they “have done such an amazing job raising her! It’s pure magic watching her play with her sisters.”

Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra says her firstborn daughter Carly is ‘goofy and stunning’

Catelynn also shared a black and white photo with all her girls and her husband, Tyler, on Instagram. The snap showed the family as they walked away from the camera holding hands as Carly held tight to one of her siblings.

The reality TV personality noted in her caption that they had “an amazing visit.”

She also reiterated similar sentiments as Tyler and expressed that their oldest child is “funny, kind, SMART, goofy and STUNNING 😍.”

“Adoption is hard and saying goodbye time and time again is soooo hard!!!!” confessed Catelynn. “But seeing all of our girls together, getting to know Carly deeper and deeper each time, and being with all four of our daughters is truly such a blessing!!!! #adoption #loveyou #mygirls.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.