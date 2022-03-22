Teen Mom OG fans gush over Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra making ‘the cutest babies’

Teen Mom OG viewers think Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra make some really cute babies together. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Teen Mom OG viewers can’t get enough of Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s adorable kids.

Catelynn and Tyler share four daughters. They placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 shortly after her birth. Since then, they’ve welcomed daughters Novalee, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya Rose, seven months.

Over the weekend, Catelynn shared a video of Tyler and baby Rya set to the song Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, and Nicki Minaj.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Rya Rose captures the hearts of Teen Mom OG fans

In the video, shared on TikTok, Catelynn panned the camera from Tyler’s legs up to his arms, revealing him holding their youngest daughter, Rya, who was swaddled in a blanket.

As the camera revealed Rya, Tyler gently wiggled her to emulate her dancing as she gave a huge smile to the camera.

The lyrics, “She got a body like an hourglass,” played before a voiceover of a child’s voice interrupted, saying, “I’m a potato!”

Catelynn’s TikTok followers couldn’t get over how adorable Rya was in the video and took to the comments section to gush over how cute her and Tyler’s babies are.

Teen Mom OG viewers gush over Catelynn and Tyler’s cute kids

One of Catelynn’s fans showed her adoration and suggested that she and Tyler have even more babies.

“I just cannnnntttttt🥰,” they wrote. “Your kids are SOOOO GORGEOUS! Just keep ’em coming @this point!”

“She is so cute,” wrote another fan after seeing Rya in the video.

Another one of Catelynn’s fans commented, “You guys make the cutest babies!!! 🥰”

“Omg I can’t 🥺 how stinkin cute! 🥰,” penned another one of Catelynn’s followers.

With three young daughters in the house, Catelynn and Tyler have said they’re done having any more kids, although Teen Mom OG fans think otherwise.

Tyler had made it clear that he wanted a son and was a bit dejected when he and Catelynn discovered their fourth child would be yet another daughter.

Some Teen Mom OG fans surmised that the couple might go as far as exploring gender selection, which they’ve talked about in the past, to try for a boy.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG last season, Catelynn admitted, “Tyler and I have always wanted a big family. We have three girls — Carly, who we placed for adoption when we were 16, then later Nova and Vaeda — but we really want to have a boy.”

For his part, Tyler told cameras, “I just want a boy. I just want to make sure whatever happens, it’s a boy!”

Even though they haven’t welcomed a son, Catelynn and Tyler are thankful for the three beautiful daughters they have at home.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.