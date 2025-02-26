Catelynn Baltierra under fire for ‘slander’ against Carly’s parents: ‘Grow up’

It’s no secret that Catelynn Baltierra is unhappy with how her daughter Carly’s adoption turned out.

She and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, up for adoption in 2009, shortly after the newborn’s birth.

Brandon and Teresa Davis initially agreed to an open adoption, says Catelynn.

Catelynn expected that she and Tyler would regularly visit Carly and receive updates about her life.

But that slowly dwindled over the years, especially after Catelynn and Tyler became more outspoken on social media about the Davises.

Catelynn hasn’t shied away from bashing Carly’s parents online, but her critics think it’s time she stops.

Catelynn recently went live on TikTok, as shared on Reddit in a thread titled, “Catelynn Baltierra LIVE on TikTok: misrepresented several [times] that ‘adoption is not legally binding.'”

In the video, Catelynn answered questions from her TikTok followers, who asked about Carly’s adoption.

Catelynn’s comments about Brandon and Teresa didn’t sit well with her critics, who suggested that Carly’s parents sue the Teen Mom star.

Catelynn’s critics call for Carly’s parents to sue her

Some of Catelynn’s critics called for her parents to file suit.

One Redditor wrote, “I really wish the adoptive parents would issue a cease and desist and sue for slander.”

“Me too! They are never gonna stop!” added a second commenter.

A third Reddit user wrote that Catelynn and Tyler “need consequences for their repeated slander.”

u/Thisisweird84 complained that Catelynn and Tyler needed to leave Carly alone.

“Let her PARENTS raise her in peace,” they added. “Grow up.”

Another critic admitted to imagining if Catelynn and Tyler were their birth parents, they’d be “scared they’d try to kidnap” them.

“B&T should sue them,” wrote u/invictus21083.

Others said that Catelynn’s involvement in Carly’s life is getting “way too messy,” admitted they couldn’t watch Catelynn’s video because it was so “unnecessary and totally whacked,” and questioned what Catelynn was trying to accomplish with her TikTok live.

“If I were B and T I would take legal action to protect my family from this level of crazy and their crazy supporters,” wrote another Redditor who agreed that legal action should be taken.

“It just takes one crazy person to make this a tragedy,” they added. “She just needs to stop.”

Catelynn isn’t backing down

Despite the backlash, Catelynn has unabashedly taken aim at Brandon and Teresa on social media.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 32-year-old mom of four caused an uproar last summer when she fired shots at Brandon and Teresa.

Catelynn reposted a video from a fellow birth mom who complained that their child’s adoptive parents didn’t uphold their end of the open adoption agreement.

A voiceover played in the background of the video, relaying a harsh message.

“You have massively f***** me over,” the message began. “I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in Hell, evil b****.”

Catelynn wouldn’t have chosen Brandon and Teresa if she could do it all again

In January, Catelynn told E! News that she regretted choosing Brandon and Teresa — based in North Carolina — as Carly’s adoptive parents.

Although Catelynn claimed she still would have placed Carly for adoption to shield her from “traumas” in her life, she would have made different decisions.

“I definitely would have picked a couple in Michigan,” Catelynn shared.

“I would have picked a couple that wanted fully open adoption from the get-go,” she continued. “So there’s things in my decision that I would have changed.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.