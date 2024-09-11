Teen Mom viewers blame Catelynn Baltierra for Carly’s parents blocking her

Catelynn Baltierra’s relationship with Carly’s parents continues to deteriorate.

The Teen Mom star has recently been vocal on social media, calling out Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

At 16 years of age, Catelynn and her now-husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption shortly after her 2009 birth.

Catelynn and Tyler hoped for an open adoption agreement, which would allow them to have regular contact with Carly throughout her life.

However, Catelynn claims that Brandon and Teresa haven’t upheld their end of the bargain, and she’s been taking aim at them online.

Amid the social media drama surrounding Carly’s parents, Catelynn recently revealed that Brandon and Teresa have “blocked” her online.

Catelynn says Carly’s adoptive parents blocked her because of sharing updates and family photos

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported, Catelynn took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers she was blocked “because of me sending updates and pictures of her sisters.”

“How is that fair for Carly and her siblings?” Catelynn asked.

Catelynn’s rants continued, and they were captured on Reddit. The MTV star said that she was sharing her complaints on social media in the hopes that Carly would see them and see that she’s “always tried.”

Amid Catelynn’s social media tirades, Teen Mom viewers offer their opinions on the situation.

In the comments section of Catelynn’s most recent Instagram post, her critics sounded off and blamed her, stating that her online behavior is the reason Brandon and Teresa have “blocked” her.

Teen Mom viewers believe Catelynn is making the situation about herself

One Instagram user wrote that Carly is “no longer” Catelynn’s child and that Brandon and Teresa get to make those decisions for their daughter “period!”

“She proved exactly why they should have blocked her,” the comment continued.

Another one of Catelynn’s naysayers accused Catelynn of making the issue about herself.

“You gave her up, respect her mother’s boundaries!” wrote @syborg888.

One commenter surmised that Brandon and Teresa blocked Catelynn because her husband, Tyler, frequently promotes his adult content online.

“Your kids will pay the price for it through teasing, bullying, etc.,” they said. “Who wants to hear about their dad doing and showing god knows what.”

“You gave her up and now wanna talk s**t because they’ve moved on?” asked @curtcblack.

Catelynn came under fire by another critic who accused her of making the situation about herself.

“Your story is the literal reason you’re blocked,” commented @cshaffer11886. “Leave her alone.”

One of Catelynn’s followers, who was adopted themselves, suggested the Teen Mom star “take it down a few notches.”

“This is absolutely out of control on yours and Tyler’s end,” they commented.

Their comment continued, recommending that Catelynn stop posting “this type of stuff” and noting that Carly will seek a relationship with her birth parents on her own time if that’s her wish.

Tyler supports Catelynn’s decision to go public with their tiff with Brandon and Teresa

Meanwhile, Tyler recently went on record in support of his wife’s social media activity.

Taking to his own Instagram Stories, Tyler told his followers that he supports Catelynn and that they will continue to use their platform to relay information to Carly.

Tyler claimed that he and Catelynn were speaking out publicly in Carly’s best interest.

“This is all about truth,” he wrote. “This is about believing that Carly deserves … the dignity to make decisions based on all of the facts.”

Tyler concluded his message with a statement implying that he and Catelynn would not back down.

“So regardless of your opinions & viewpoints about this, we will continue to share our truth,” he added.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.