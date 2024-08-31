Catelynn Baltierra doubles down on ‘speaking the truth’ about Carly’s adoptive parents: ‘It’s not bashing’

Catelynn Baltierra isn’t backing down.

The Teen Mom star has remained outspoken about her daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Carly and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, placed Carly for adoption in 2009, shortly after the newborn’s birth.

Since then, Catelynn has complained that Brandon and Teresa haven’t held up their end of the open adoption they promised years ago.

Catelynn has accused Carly’s parents of forgoing their annual visits with the 15-year-old and feels they’re in the wrong for keeping Carly away from her birth parents.

Catelynn has been speaking out in recent months, taking aim at Brandon and Teresa online.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has caught some major flack from critics who believe she should keep her opinions to herself and not publicly air them.

Catelynn says one day Carly will be around to ‘see her side’

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, the mom of four shared a TikTok from @first.birth.mom, who is in a similar situation as Catelynn and Tyler regarding an open adoption.

The woman in the video stated, “For over a decade, I was dancing on those eggshells for her adoptive parents.”

“Because, once again, society caters to adoptive parents,” she continued. “I was conditioned to think that I, too, must cater to the adoptive parents’ feelings, so I stayed silent…it purely served the purpose of enabling poor behavior from her adoptive parents.”

The TikToker’s video resonated with Catelynn, who wrote in her Instagram post’s caption that she agrees with what @first.birth.mom had to say.

“THIS!!!!! ALL .OF. THIS!” Catelynn’s caption began.

“Every single thing she said hit me and is so accurate! One day Carly will be around to see our side and have all the facts from our side and make her choice. Ask questions, etc.,” she continued.

“Whatever choice that is, I will always support [it]. But she also will see the texts and everything from over the years.”

Catelynn noted that she would never “bash” Brandon and Teresa but rather be vocal about being “shut down” by them despite her efforts to reach out.

Catelynn insisted that what she shares on social media is not considered “talking trash” about the Davises.

“It’s literally just about speaking the truth about adoption, the relationships, and how it affects people involved,” Catelynn explained. “That’s it.”

Catelynn came under fire for calling out Brandon and Teresa

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Catelynn shared a scathing video from the same TikToker, @first.birth.mom, in her Instagram Story.

The recording featured @first.birth.mom looking exasperated as she griped about her daughter’s birth parents complaining whenever she asked them to uphold the open adoption they agreed to.

The video also included a voice-over, which Catelynn seemingly used to direct a message at Brandon and Teresa.

It stated, “You have massively f***ed me over. I will never think of you the same. Enjoy your bad karma. Rot in Hell, evil b***h.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.