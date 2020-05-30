Tom Brooks has some crazy 90 Day Fiance fans: Here are the things women have done and said

Tom Brooks has been quite a polarizing addition to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast. Some fans hate him for what happened between Tom and Darcey Silva. Others seem to really, really love him and they show that affection in some strange and shocking ways.

Tom was happy to recount the crazy things that have happened to him since he found fame within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. While chatting it up with radio show host and PR exec Domenick Nati, Tom talked about a few hair-raising experiences that had both men giggling.

Tom and Dom chat about fame and internet trolls

The conversation between Tom Brooks and Domenick Nati began with the two men chatting about internet trolls and the terrible things they say on social media.

It shouldn’t be surprising to a lot of 90 Day Fiance fans that Tom really doesn’t mind those people jumping into his comments with insults aimed at him. But he definitely draws the line when it comes to his family.

Tom told Domenick that he was really upset after reading the comments under a photo he shared of himself and his niece. Tom even admitted that he let loose on a few of them because he was upset that they would be so nasty on a picture of his family like that.

90 Day Fiance fans do the most

About midway through the conversation, Domenick asks Tom about some of the crazy experiences he’s had since joining the 90 Day Fiance cast and he is happy to share.

The first story Tom tells is about a woman who asked him to sign her finger. He says that she then went next door to a tattoo shop to have the autograph tattooed on her finger but that wasn’t even the craziest part.

Upon showing Tom the new tattoo, he recalls that she said, “‘If you don’t like it, f**k you’ while holding up her middle finger. ‘And if you do like it, I’m going to go home and f**k you.'”

Tom and Dom are cracking up as Tom says, “And that was the best one.”

Tom Brooks also said that a lot of women he meets that know him from the show cry when they realize that it’s him. Others are quick to fill up his DMs with nude photos and crass comments.

Tom has dealt with some serious haters

In addition to hysterical crying and a very crass tattoo, Tom Brooks has also dealt with quite a bit of hate.

Domenick Nati asked him about whether or not he’s received death threats, as some 90 Day Fiance fans have said they do.

Tom didn’t say anything about death threats but he did say that he had all his car tires slashed. He said it happened the weekend after his supposed “fat comment” about Darcey so he assumes it was an upset Before the 90 Days viewer.

He was quick to correct though that he never said Darcey was fat. He just asked if she had gained weight before clarifying that he has no issues with fat people and, in fact, he likes a “fat a**.”

In another incident, he had to have a fan removed from the property where he lived.

But there are perks to being a reality TV star

Tom Brooks goes on to talk about all the treatments and other things that he has been offered for free. He went into detail about having cool sculpting done on his stomach and how it all worked. He has also indulged in fillers and Botox, all of which he showed his 90 Day Fiance fans on social media.

His next stop is in Las Vegas to have some veneers done to brighten and straighten his smile.

So while the 90 Day Fiance cast certainly has to deal with some crazy fans, they always get some really interesting perks after putting their lives on cable television.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.