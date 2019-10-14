Tom Brooks weight loss: Darcey Silva’s 90 Day Fiance partner has slimmed way down

When Tom Brooks was introduced on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, he didn’t look anything like the photos he’d been sending to Darcey Silva.

While he claimed he had perfected just the right selfie angle, it was clear that the photos were years-old and that he’d gained a few pounds since then.

Now, some of Tom Brooks’ new selfies are starting to look like his old ones and that has many 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering what has been going on.

It turns out that Tom doesn’t have a body double or a slimmer, younger brother. He’s actually been working out and his dedication to fitness and healthy living certainly shows lately.

Tom’s new look, coupled with his impressive salsa moves, has brought back the James Bond comparisons made early in the season by Darcey.

Initially, 90 Day Fiance viewers weren’t sold on suggestions that he was anything like 007 but now, he’s looking very debonaire.

He’s even taken the time to update fans after many have asked if he’s losing weight or if the Before the 90 Days star is just catfishing us with good angles and photo editing. It turns out, he’s actually losing weight.

“Just thought I would post a progress photo. It’s been 7 months of hard work to this point and now the real work begins. 12 weeks to go,” Tom wrote on a recent Instagram post that included the photo below.

He made sure to thank his trainers for all the work they’ve done to help him get in better shape.

Tom Brooks isn’t the first person from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to reveal a slimmer physique after the show was taped. Teri Mills lost 50 pounds while training for a marathon. Recent photos of Avery’s mom show her looking slimmer and much younger.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.