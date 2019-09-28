Teri Mills weight loss: Avery Mills shows off her mom’s weight loss since filming Before the 90 Days

Teri Mills has quickly become a fan favorite as she continues to worry about her daughter Avery all while making sure her wedding in Lebanon went off without a hitch. She’s feisty, smart and sarcastic and now, she’s 50 pounds lighter.

Avery Mills took to Instagram to show off her mom, sharing how proud she is that Teri was able to lose weight since filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Avery shared a photo of her sister with her mom and her nieces at Disney World. In the picture, Teri Mills is noticeably slimmer, and she looks fabulous.

It sounds like Teri went about losing weight the right way too. Avery let 90 Day Fiance fans know that her mom’s new figure is all thanks to her “super hard training for a marathon.”

Avery is clearly really proud of her mom because she shared another photo of Teri Mills to her Instagram stories. On this photo, Avery wrote, “My mom lost 50 lbs by the way [heart emoji] and she looks soooo good.”

We agree that Teri looks fantastic and even younger than before. Which is saying a lot because, even on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Teri Mills looked too young to have a daughter old enough to marry.

Other Before the 90 Days fans have noticed too. Avery has been asked many times to share her skincare routine as well as that of her mom. Both of them have the most amazing clear skin. Now, Teri looks like she could easily be Avery’s sister.

Now we can’t talk about Teri’s weight loss without a joke about being “half a person” now, something she wasn’t too happy with as Avery and Omar got married, but this is a little bit different.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Teri was upset and mad for being reduced to half a person. She now has a sense how blacks were reduced to just ³/5 of a person in America's history. #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Day #90DayFiance — Its Vegaz baby! 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@Vegaz23) September 25, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.