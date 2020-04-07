Tom Brooks apologizes for asking Darcey Silva if she gained weight on Before the 90 Days

The inevitable Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva breakup finally went down on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and it was every bit as cringeworthy as we expected it to be.

Who knew when photos of Tom filming in New York City last fall that we were seeing his and Darcey’s relationship in its final death throes, and also, who knew that Tom would ever comment on Darcey’s weight after the way he looked during his first season on the show.

But the new, slimmed-down version of Tom Brooks is a bit cockier, and when Darcey Silva came to their coffee meeting with guns blazing, Tom took the low road. After shots were fired by Darcey about life being better without him, Tom decided to nonchalantly toss out one of the biggest insults you can serve up to a woman — he asked her if she put on weight.

Was 90 Day Fiance editing to blame?

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance and all of the spin-offs are edited for maximum drama. It’s something that Season 7 cast members were very vocal about and we’d be crazy to think it wasn’t still happening.

In fact, Tom Brooks claims that editing is a part of what made that breakup scene with Darcey so shocking. It’s quite possible that Tom didn’t ask Darcey about her weight after the breakup, as she was getting ready to storm off. But he also admitted that if he hadn’t said it at all, production wouldn’t have been able to use it.

In case you missed it, here’s Tom and Darcey’s NYC meeting after things went left and it was clear that they wouldn’t be trying to work anything out:

Tom Brooks shares apology

It looks like even Tom was uncomfortable watching the Darcey Silva split play out on Before the 90 Days. It wasn’t long after the episode aired that Tom took to Instagram to say that he’s sorry and that he knows he screwed up.

In the caption, he wrote, “I’m not perfect. I make mistakes. We all make mistakes, we all have said things that we wish we could take back, unfortunately we can’t. I acknowledge what I did was very inappropriate! I truly am sorry for what I said and take full responsibility for it.”

Tom continued his message, claiming that the moment was edited, telling fans, “The edit is out of context but still if I hadn’t of said it couldn’t have been used.”

At least Tom knows after the fact that what he said was awful.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.