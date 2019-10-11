90 Day Fiance spoilers: Darcey and Tom filming another season?

Darcey and Tom’s time on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has been an emotional roller coaster. And now, it looks like their drama might be getting even more time on TV.

Recently, a video of Tom and Darcey filming together surfaced and now, 90 Day Fiance fans are worried that the pair may be filming for another season of Before the 90 Days or possibly even Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

It’s not clear where Tom and Darcey are during this recent filming. However, in the video, a camera and crew can be seen as the two seem to be having a romantic meal together. Maybe Tom is still trying to show Darcey what a romantic time really looks like?

And while some think this could be an older video, others pointed to Tom Brooks’ Instagram, where he posted a photo on Thursday that looks to be from the same location.

Tom’s physique is another indicator that this filming is new. When initially filming Before the 90 Days with Darcey, Tom wasn’t nearly as slim as he was in older photos that he sent to Darcey or in newer photos and videos that he’s been posting.

Fans have been asking Tom what he did to slim down in the months since filming Before the 90 Days. Previously, he has responded, letting them know that he’d been working out.

If Tom and Darcey truly are filming another season of Before the 90 Days or even 90 Day Fiance, fans of the show may have questions.

After all, lots of tea has been spilled about Tom in recent months and there have even been claims of other women in his life since the show was filmed that has many doubting that Tom and Darcey are still together — if they were ever a couple at all.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.