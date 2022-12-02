Todd and Julie Chrisley break silence, ‘today is what we have’

Todd and Julie Chrisley are leaning on their faith. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Todd and Julie Chrisley returned to the airwaves following their sentencing last month.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars learned their fate just before Thanksgiving. They were given 19 years combined, with Todd serving 12 and Julie serving seven.

Following their sentencing, their attorney spoke out, asking for privacy as the family dealt with the devastation they felt.

Returning to Chrisley Confessions this week, Todd and Julie spoke a lot about their faith and what they will walk through.

Faith has been a big thing for the Chrisleys as they have leaned on God throughout their legal battles.

As the realization of the time they have left sinks in, the Chrisleys know they must make the most of what they’ve been given.

Todd and Julie Chrisley talk about faith

During their most recent Chrisley Confessions podcast episode, Todd and Julie Chrisley discussed living life like each day was their last.

Julie brought up living each day like it was their last, saying, “Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last.”

When Todd and Julie leave prison, their lives will have drastically changed. Their son, Grayson Chrisley, will be an adult. Their granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, will be almost an adult when Julie is released and in her mid-20s when Todd comes home.

Todd echoed what his wife said. He continued, “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”

When do the Chrisleys head to prison?

In just a little over six weeks, Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to the federal prisons where they will serve their time.

Their official report date is January 15, 2023.

Todd and Julie will be in separate prisons, but both in Florida.

They are presumably getting their affairs in order and setting up things so that Savannah Chrisley can quickly move into the position of guardian for both Grayson and Chloe. The 25-year-old Growing Up Chrisley star will raise Grayson and Chloe while Todd and Julie are away.

Julie is said to be “distraught” over the judge’s ruling because she had asked to serve her time on home confinement so that she could stay for Chloe and Grayson. That was denied, and the judge ensured that Todd and his wife served their time together, not staggered like some other famous couples.

Chrisley Knows Best will return for Season 10 in 2023.