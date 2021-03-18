Three of Kody’s Sister Wives posted for St. Patrick’s Day — green pancakes, great-great grandpas, and toasters

Janelle, Robyn, Christine, and Meri Brown of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown of Sister Wives all posted on their Instagram accounts for St. Patrick’s Day, each in a different way.

In Meri’s post, she included a side-by-side picture of herself and her great-great-grandfather. She captioned her photo, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s to the original Irishman in my family, my great-great-grandpa Charles Adams.”

“Ok maybe his dad or grandpa or great-grandpa was the OG, but you get the idea! 😁 This makes me 1/16th Irish, but you know I’m gonna own and celebrate every bit of it! Loud and proud Irish right here! 💚💚💚#LivingMyWhy #BecauseICan #LoveWhatIDo #LoveWhoIAm #Irish #IrishAndProud #Heritage,” Meri wrote.

Janelle was excited to share a shopping find with her fans

Kody Brown’s second wife, Janelle, may not have had a St. Patrick’s Day theme, but she posted pics of toaster bags that she used to make grilled cheese in her toaster.

She captioned her pic, “I shared these with my peeps on my Strive With Janelle Facebook page this morning but they are so great I have to share them here. Toaster bags! Who knew they were a thing.”

“Savanah made grilled cheese in 5 min. Bags are reusable. The possibilities are endless !” She continued in the comments, “Many are asking. I purchased mine on Amazon but I’ve been hearing some stores may have them in their bread aisles”

Christine stopped by Janelle’s comment section

Kody’s third wife, Christine, made a rare appearance on Janelle’s page in the comment section. Christine had an interesting reply for Janelle, saying, “Oh. My. Gosh!! Janelle, You’re BRILLIANT! #saving-lives! Toasters definitely STILL kill more people than Sharks! #sharkawareness #toasterskill #toasterawareness.”

Christine posted about green food for St. Patrick’s Day

Christine made a post of her own as well. She chose a food theme for her post, sharing a pic of green pancakes.

She wrote, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We celebrate by adding green food coloring to everything we can think of eating! #pancakes #stpatricksday #greenfood #truestory”

Robyn was quiet on St. Patrick’s Day

Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn was quiet on Instagram, which isn’t unusual for her. However, Kody’s other wives had followers weighing in on their various posts.

Meri’s followers pointed out the resemblance between herself and her relative. Some said they shared a similar nose.

Christine’s followers commented on how pretty her pancakes looked. And fans of Janelle’s were impressed with her shopping find.

The Brown wives typically don’t comment on each other’s posts, so it was interesting to see Christine stop by Janelle’s comments section. Fans of the show might know that Kody and his wives (minus Christine) take to Twitter on Sunday nights during the airing of their episodes to comment and answer fan questions.

Last week was the first week that Robyn was absent from the live-tweet session. Kody and Janelle were late due to the time change but still participated somewhat.

Kody Brown’s wives are all different — and it shows

Meri is typically pretty vocal on her social media accounts, posting updates on her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, family pics, LuLaRoe promotions, and plenty of selfies, often with cryptic messages.

Christine mainly uses her Instagram account to promote her LuLaRoe business and shares family photos here and there along with snaps of Flagstaff’s beautiful scenery.

Janelle just recently started using social media more often. She has shared some rare selfies recently and interacts a lot with fans. It’s always interesting for fans to see how different Kody Brown’s wives can be and it’s part of the appeal of the show.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.