There will likely be two seasons of The Bachelor each year, says Reality Steve

According to Reality Steve, there will be two seasons of The Bachelor each year going forward, starting in 2022. Pic credit: ABC

There’s good news for fans of The Bachelor!

The series typically airs at the beginning of each year followed by The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

For 2021, there were two seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston’s season aired in June while Michelle Young’s started airing in October.

For 2022, the tables will turn as there will apparently be two seasons of The Bachelor.

Reality Steve reveals big Bachelor franchise news

Reality Steve confirmed that there will be two seasons of The Bachelor back-to-back in 2022.

He tweeted, “Confirmed what I reported this morning. There will be another Bachelor season that airs after Clayton’s season. Starts filming mid to end of February. Will air, most likely, in the Bachelorette spot which is May-July. Hearing this could be the new norm moving forward.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This means that it may not be just the case for 2022, but every year to come.

Those worried about the future of The Bachelorette, fear not. It’s not going anywhere. Reality Steve explained when the new permanent slot for The Bachelorette will be.

“As for ‘Bachelorette,’ looks like it might be moved permanently to where it’s been the last 2 years. Film July thru end Aug/beg Sept and air Oct thru December like Clare/Tayshia & Michelle’s season,” he added.

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

What we know about Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

The Bachelorette viewers are just getting to know Clayton Echard as a contestant on Michelle Young’s season.

However, viewers already know that he’s not going to end up with Michelle since rumors surfaced that he is the next Bachelor lead.

Filming for his season of The Bachelor began in September, a few weeks before Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette aired.

The franchise will return to the Bachelor Mansion for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the series will return with a new host. Former Bachelor lead and ESPN host Jesse Palmer will be replacing Chris Harrison as the Bachelor franchise’s host.

The potential contestants for Clayton’s season of The Bachelor have been revealed, and there’s already drama circulating about them.

Bachelor Nation star Dean Unglert revealed that he dated one of the contestants, Gabby, back in college.

Blake Horstmann revealed that he also hung out with her briefly back in the day.

Both had nothing but kind words to say about the future Bachelor contestant.

It seems that fans have plenty to look forward to when it comes to Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.