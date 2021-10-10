Dean Unglert’s ex-girlfriend cast on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor

One of Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor women has a connection to Dean Unglert. Pic credit: ABC

One of the women vying for Clayton Echard’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelor already has an interesting connection to Bachelor Nation — she used to date Bachelor in Paradise star Dean Unglert while they were in college together.

It turns out that this isn’t a big surprise for Dean, as he already knows that his ex has been cast on the ABC dating show and even has talked about it.

Dean Unglert reveals that his ex is on The Bachelor

Dean recently opened up about the big surprise with Help, I Suck at Dating podcast co-host Jared Haibon.

“You know, uh, my ex-girlfriend is actually on the season of the next Bachelor,” Dean told Jared Haibon on their podcast.

And it looks like this wasn’t just some random girl that Dean dated either. He went into detail about how they knew each other and even called her “one of the main ones.” Here’s what he had to say:

“She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college. I’ve talked about her on the podcast a few times. But…I told..so producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person—what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.'”

It seems that Dean is pretty cool with her going on the show, though, and becoming a part of Bachelor Nation.

He continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that. And she’s 31 so if she becomes Bachelorette…Clare’s 39, so I guess they already kinda skewed a little bit older with her.”

Dean also revealed that he and his ex dated for about a year and a half when they were just 19 years old and even called her “the second love of my life.”

Who is Dean Unglert’s ex-girlfriend?

According to Reality Steve, the woman on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor that previously dated Dean Unglert is Gabby Windey.

Pic credit: @realitysteve/Instagram

Gabby can be found on Instagram, however, her page is still private and she only has 2484 followers at the time of this writing. We’re confident that she’ll gain many more followers as the season airs. She is a Denver Broncos cheerleader and also a registered nurse.

It was also recently revealed that she was the woman spotted in pictures with Clayton Echard on a sexy Baywatch-themed one-on-one date on the beach near Oxnard, California on Thursday. She very well may become a Bachelor Nation fan-favorite just like her ex-boyfriend Dean Unglert.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and Clayton Echard’s season is expected to premiere in January 2022.