The Bachelor spoilers: Clayton Echard spotted on sexy Baywatch-inspired date

As we’re getting ready to watch Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is currently filming and we’re so excited that both seasons have been able to get outside of the COVID-19 bubble and back to the Bachelor Nation dates that we love.

And the best part of all that is that we’re learning about the juiciest The Bachelor spoilers months ahead of the show airing, including this new one about a very sexy group date and even a one-on-one date that was all caught on camera because it wasn’t done behind closed doors.

We’re talking about Clayton Echard’s Baywatch-themed group date that even saw the ladies donning the iconic red swimsuits while they tried to woo Clayton and earn themselves a rose.

Several images from the outing were shared first by Page Six and it already looks like Clayton’s season is going to be a good one even though we barely even know him yet.

It’s a Baywatch date and Clayton Echard is channeling David Hasselhof

Wearing nothing but those iconic red shorts and a mic connected to a necklace, Clayton was spotted romancing a group of women on the beach. It all went down in the sand and surf on a beach near Oxnard, California on Thursday, according to reports.

At least eight women were spotted with Clayton on the beach. All of them were wearing Baywatch-inspired red, one piece swimsuits and it was quite a sight. No wonder photogs caught the scene — how could you miss a hot Bachelor star and eight beautiful women all matching in what looked like a Baywatch movie remake, with cameras in tow and everything?

(SPOILER): Here’s pics from the Baywatch group date yesterday https://t.co/6giUkuPJPh — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 8, 2021

One lucky lady scored a Baywatch-style one-on-one date

While it wasn’t clear exactly what activities Clayton and his bevy of beauties participated in, cameras did catch the hunky Bachelor star-in-the-making on a one-on-one date with one lucky lady.

It’s not clear which of Clayton’s contestants it was on the date with him but it was clear that they were having a great time. The pair were seen sitting together on a beach blanket while sipping champagne. At one point, photographers even caught them kissing and it looks like they had tons of chemistry.

Bachelor Nation still doesn’t know a whole lot about Clayton Echard, though we’re sure that we’ll be learning a lot more very soon. After all, he’s one of the men vying for Michelle Young’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and while they obviously didn’t make a love connection, he impressed producers enough to give him the lead role without The Bachelorette fans having a chance to react.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to premiere Clayton Echard’s season in January 2022.