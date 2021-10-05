New The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reveals secret marriage

New The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reveals he tied the knot with Emely Fardo back in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Just after he was announced as the new Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer also revealed that he has secretly been married to Emely Fardo for over a year.

Jesse and Emely’s undercover wedding took place on June 5, 2020 — during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

They intended to have a romantic wedding in France, but they scaled it back and had a private ceremony at their friend’s house in Connecticut due to the pandemic.

“We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time,” the couple told People. “We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!”

While it may not have been the wedding they planned for, they’re still grateful that they tied the knot.

They added, “Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!”

Jesse and Emely first started dating back in 2017.

The pair got engaged during a trip to Paris in 2019 — which may have inspired their initial plans for a French wedding.

Jesse Palmer is the new host of The Bachelor

Jesse Palmer was recently named the new host of The Bachelor franchise and Chris Harrison’s official replacement.

Jesse is relatively experienced in hosting as an ESPN analyst and has past ties with the Bachelor franchise.

The former quarterback starred as The Bachelor lead during Season 5 of the series.

He returns 17 years later now as the host and released a statement in honor of the occasion.

He stated, “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season, to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Many wanted the coveted position, including Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams, After The Final Rose host Emmanuel Acho and NSYNC superstar and Bachelor in Paradise guest host Lance Bass, but ultimately, Jesse Palmer got the gig.

How did Jesse Palmer’s season of The Bachelor go?

The Canadian football player was the first-ever non-American lead to star on The Bachelor.

He was only 25 years old when he filmed for his season, which aired in 2004.

Jesse did end up finding love as he gave his final rose to 22-year-old Jessica Bowlin.

However, he did not propose, and their relationship did not last for long. They broke up just a few weeks after filming wrapped.

Fortunately for Jesse, it all worked out for the best as he is happily married to his wife, Emely.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.