Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer becomes the new host of The Bachelor

Jesse Palmer wins the coveted hosting gig on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 is coming soon and we now know who will be hosting the first season of the series since Chris Harrison’s exit.

Among the many questions that arose when long-time host Chris Harrison abruptly left the franchise after nearly two decades, was who would take Harrison’s place.

Plenty of names were thrown out by fans and some stars within the franchise even expressed their own interest in hosting, including BIP bartender, Wells Adams, current co-host of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, and BIP co-host/N*SYNC pop star Lance Bass.

However, there is no more need for speculation because ABC has officially announced that former Bachelor and current ESPN analyst, Jesse Palmer, will be the new host of The Bachelor in 2022.

Jesse Palmer says he humbled by the hosting opportunity

Jesse Palmer may be more involved in the sports world these days, but Jesse is no stranger to The Bachelor world.

Back in 2004, Jesse Palmer was the Bachelor lead during Season 5 of the series. Now 17 years later he is returning to the franchise, but this time as the host.

From starring on The Bachelor Season 5 to hosting The Bachelor Season 26, Jesse has had an interesting journey within the franchise.

Now that news has broken about Jesse Palmer receiving the coveted gig, Jesse has released a statement sharing how honored he feels about becoming the next face of the franchise.

Jesse’s statement reads, “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own.”

Jesse continued, “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season, to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Who is Jesse Palmer?

Jesse Palmer is a TV personality from Canada who turns 43 in October. He’s also an ESPN analyst who mostly discusses football.

Along with having spent five seasons in the NFL and working as an ESPN analyst since 2007, Jesse has also taken on various hosting and contributor gigs with ABC in the past that will likely help him in navigating his new hosting duties on The Bachelor.

Jesse seems to be trusted within ABC studios and time will tell if his resume of experience makes him the perfect fit for hosting The Bachelor.

While ABC has not made an official announcement on who the next Bachelor lead will be, most sources seem confident that Clayton Echard will be the series’ next leading man.

Hopefully, Jesse Palmer will be able to use his expertise to guide the Bachelor on their love journey.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.