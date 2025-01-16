The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4: What to know for new episode

It’s time for a new episode of The Traitors US.

The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4 debuts on Thursday, January 16.

Peacock treated fans with three episodes on premiere night (January 9), introducing the new cast and bringing everyone back to the Scottish Highlands.

Host Alan Cumming revealed the three (and then four) Traitors, and the game was off to the races.

Unfortunately for Bravo fans, the Traitors targeted two women from the Real Housewives franchises.

Four people have already been Murdered or Banished through those first three episodes.

A quick recap of the first three episodes of The Traitors 3

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor, Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race were named the three Traitors.

That trio Murdered Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City. Then Wells Adams from Bachelor Nation got Banished later in Episode 2.

Three additional players were added: Wes Bergmann from The Challenge, Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother, and Boston Rob Mariano.

Rob was named the fourth Traitor, while Wes and Derrick became regular players.

The four Traitors Murdered Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai in Episode 3, and then the Roundtable group Banished Tony Vlachos from Survivor later that episode.

The Roundtable had turned on Bob the Drag Queen, but Rob maneuvered suspicion to Tony.

A look at The Traitors Season 3, Episode 4

A new episode of The Traitors US will air on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c. The night will begin with the show addressing a cliffhanger from Episode 3.

The four Traitors were meeting in a secret room behind a bookcase as they tried to decide which three people to put forward on a list of possible murder victims.

It was a chaotic situation, as the producers forced the Traitors to connive out in the open. But when they began exiting the bookcase, the editing made it seem like Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette had discovered them.

Did Gabby spot them? Or was it clever editing? We will all find out together on Thursday night.

The bad news is that only one episode gets released on January 16, so the roughly one-hour installment may seem to fly by.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.