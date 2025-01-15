Alan Cumming teases ‘intense and brutal’ bit ahead, ending to The Traitors 3 ‘not like anything we’ve seen’

The new season of The Traitors US is underway, and many reality TV stars are battling for a share of a $250,000 prize.

Three episodes were dropped on premiere night, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Now, host Alan Cumming has offered an additional taste, and he is teasing that the show gets even more dramatic.

During Episode 2, several surprise players were added to the Traitors 3 cast, with folks from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge appearing in the forest.

There are also rumors that familiar faces will show up at the Scottish castle later this season to help produce more drama and intrigue.

Can this third season top the first two seasons of the reality competition series? Alan Cumming sure thinks so.

‘Intense and brutal’ moments ahead on The Traitors 3

“The ending to this one [The Traitors Season 3] is not like anything we’ve seen in the previous two seasons,” host Alan Cumming stated in a new interview.

“There’s bits in it that are so intense and brutal,” he added, revealing how dramatic the season will become.

With so many big personalities in one place and everyone trying to reach that ego boost and cash prize, drama is always on the horizon.

But Alan also stated that a Roundtable got so intense that he thought a physical altercation was about to happen.

“I’ve said this before, but I actually thought I was going to have to break up a fight at roundtable one time. It was really terrifying. I don’t break up many fights,” Alan elaborated in his interview.

Imagining Alan trying to break up a fight is an interesting thought, but it sounds like some people in his castle took this game too seriously.

So how will the ending to The Traitors 3 differ from past seasons? That’s a good question because of the dramatic finishes in the first two seasons.

Traitor Cirie Fields stole the money from Quentin Jiles and Andie Vanacore in the first season. The Survivor legend caught everyone off-guard with her deceitful strategy.

The second season saw Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella turn on Mercedes “MJ” Javid to steal the money from her. It left MJ and viewers in shock.

Topping the first two seasons would seem difficult, but Alan says something unique is coming.

“I love the fact of how each season is so different to the one before, even though, structurally, it has a similarity,” Alan added.

Season 3 Traitor Danielle Reyes is targeting fan favorites. She shared a video on social media warning fans she was in the game to win it.

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor shared her insights. She also became a Traitor in Season 3 and did not take kindly to how Danielle treated her early in the season.

Elsewhere, the Survivor 48 cast bios were posted. It gives fans an early look at the new castaways.

So you're telling me Carolyn is making accurate reads on the game and what moves need to be made, but is being underestimated and counted out due to her offbeat personality from both her enemies and closest allies? #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/GCXPF0IDKV — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 11, 2025

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock. That includes the first two seasons.

The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.