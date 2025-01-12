Danielle Reyes shares funny video from before she went on The Traitors: ‘I knew ya’ll will be mad’

Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes is already making waves on a new season of The Traitors US.

Danielle is one of 23 new players invited to the Scotland Highlands to compete for part of a $250,000 prize.

Host Alan Cumming named Danielle as one of the Traitors, meaning she works to steal the money from everyone else.

The first three episodes of The Traitors 3 show her willingness to play a cutthroat game and do what it takes to survive until the end.

But the end of Episode 3 showed the four Traitors being messy, suggesting they could get exposed earlier than expected.

Before Danielle went to Scotland, she recorded a video to explain her gaming strategy and foreshadow how people might turn on her. She might be right.

Danielle Reyes shares a video about her gameplay on The Traitors 3

“I know it’s hard to watch…..sorry. I’m messy. Love to hate me. I recorded this for the fans because I knew ya’ll will be mad. #TheTraitorsUS,” Danielle Reyes posted on X.

Her post featured a video (from a moving vehicle) as she spoke about going to Scotland and planning to play the game hard.

“Tomorrow, I fly out to Scotland to compete in Traitors,” Danielle began the video.

“I often think how I will play the game and I realized that the problem with my gameplay is that I try to teeter between being loyal and to being cutthroat. And I don’t think your fans are ready for what’s about to come on this Traitors season because I’m cutting everybody’s throats. I’m killing everybody and I hope they make me a Traitor,” Danielle continued.

“And if they don’t make me a Traitor, I hope I’m a Faithful because I’m going to manipulate, lie, and this is what I’m gonna do. No more nice Danielle. And I don’t think you guys are ready. I’m probably gonna have a lot of enemies because your fan favorites are all dead to me,” Danielle concluded.

Danielle might be right. They made her a Traitor, and already she has helped Murder people in the game who have large social media followings.

Can Danielle make it to the end? Tune in each Thursday night at 9/8c to see new episodes of her journey.

I know it’s hard to watch…..sorry. I’m messy. Love to hate me. I recorded this for the fans because I knew ya’ll will be mad. 🫣#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/Ba2to7cOkl — Danielle Reyes (@DaniHenReyes) January 11, 2025

More from Danielle on The Traitors

Below is a clip from when Danielle was revealed as a Traitor this season. She spoke about needing to win the money for her family. The Big Brother legend has a long road to the $250,000, but she has already helped take out four people through the first three episodes.

Traitors reveal is one of the best scenes currently on Reality TV pic.twitter.com/YlJAga3i7u — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) January 10, 2025

More info from The Traitors 3

Here’s a recap from the first three episodes of The Traitors 3. It showcases which players have been Banished or Murdered thus far.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

Earlier episodes of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.