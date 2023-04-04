The Kardashians fans dragging Kim over 9-year-old North’s skincare line

Watch out, Kylie Jenner: there’s a new beauty mogul coming for the title of youngest self-made billionaire, and she’s only nine.

According to documents filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office and recently obtained by Page Six, 9-year-old North West – eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West – may be starting her own skincare line.

Budding momager Kim has reportedly filed four separate trademarks under her daughter’s name. Two for advertising services and entertainment, another for a toy brand, and a fourth for a line of beauty and skincare-related products.

Per a report by The Sun, the line is slated to include a variety of “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, and cleansers” as well as “facial oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances,” and more.

On social media, news of Kim’s filing drew mixed reactions from The Kardashians’ fans.

While some praised the SKIMS founder’s foresight and business acumen, others questioned the idea – as one Reddit user put it – of a skincare line “made by a human who probably has not even developed a single pimple yet.”

The Kardashians fans weigh in on plans for North’s skincare line

In a Reddit forum for Kardashian-Jenner cynics, critics slammed the move as nothing more than a money grab by North’s momager.

“Why the f**k would a 9-year-old need a skin care line?” one commenter wrote.

“It’s actually disgusting how stupid it is,” another Reddit user agreed.

Still, another joked that they were “really looking forward to North’s products for women in perimenopause,” adding that “2024 seems like too long of a wait.”

North West is a budding beauty influencer

If North does move forward with her skincare line, she’ll have plenty of help.

There’s mom Kim Kardashian, whose SKKN by Kim line includes a range of skincare products such as toners and eye creams, and aunt Kylie Jenner, whose Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin offerings have proved wildly popular.

But at only 9 years old, North is already well on her way to becoming a bona fide influence in the beauty industry.

On TikTok, where she shares an account with her mom, North often posts videos breaking down her own multi-step skincare routine, styling her curls alongside little sister Chicago, and creating elaborate special-effects makeup looks.

Earlier this year, North transformed herself into her own father, rapper Kanye West, for a TikTok with Kim recreating their infamous 2013 music video for his song Bound 2.

The TikTok account that North shares with Kim has racked up more than 15 million followers.

