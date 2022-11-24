North West turned Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Grinch’

Kim Kardashian let her daughter North turn her into the Grinch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Calabasas.

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday, nine-year-old North West showed off her makeup skills by transforming famous mom Kim Kardashian into “Mommy Grinch.”

To the tune of the classic banger “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” North covered Kim’s face with foundation, then layered on shades of green and yellow eyeshadow, drawing in darker-green lines to evoke Grinch wrinkles.

In a Kardashian-inspired twist on the original, the nine-year-old also added green contour and a vibrant green cat eye.

Kim wore green satin Balenciaga pajamas to model the finished look.

The eight-second video – captioned simply “Mommy grinch” – was shared on Kim and North’s joint TikTok account, with almost 10 million followers.

North West shows off makeup skills on TikTok

North is already a prolific poster at nine years old, sometimes sharing upwards of ten TikToks in a day.

In these videos, North is often dancing, sometimes joined by Kim, siblings, or cousins. She shares detailed skincare routines featuring products from her mom’s SKKN by Kim line. She does lip-syncs. She hangs out with Lizzo backstage.

Following in the KKW Beauty founder’s footsteps, North has also shown a passion – and a genuine talent – for makeup.

She has done a full face for “auntie Kylie” and even dabbled in spooky special effects.

Kim Kardashian, Minion Mommy

This isn’t the first time North has used her mom’s face as a canvas.

In a TikTok posted in July, the nine-year-old transformed Kim into “Mommy Minion,” powdering her face with yellow and gold eyeshadow, then adding blue lips and black eyeliner goggles.

Kim, always a good sport, modeled the final look in a long denim robe and jeans, flashing a peace sign for the camera.

That same month, in an interview with Allure, Kim revealed that North was “really into” special effects makeup.

“She’s really good at it,” the reality star said, adding that she’d had a “teacher” come to show her daughter how to create “wounds and blood and tons of stuff” with makeup.

Kim went on to share that over the summer, North had “pranked” her mom by making herself up, her 4-year-old sister Chicago, and a whole room of their house to look like a murder scene.

Too busy to clean up the mess, Kim left it overnight. When a housekeeper came by and found the scene, she “tried to call the authorities.” That’s some convincing makeup!

“It was bad,” Kim added. “I have photos, and it’s crazy.”