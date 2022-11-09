North West recreates Kim Kardashian’s caution-tape catsuit

Kim Kardashian is impersonated by North as she dresses up in that infamous caution tape catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian knows how to laugh at herself – or at least, her daughter North does.

In a TikTok uploaded on Sunday to Kim and North’s joint account, the 9-year-old wore long blonde wig, dark sunglasses,and a black t-shirt covered in Balenciaga caution tape – an homage to her mom’s viral designer outfit at Paris Fashion Week last spring.

The short clip shows North dancing, spinning in circles, and holding up various SKIMS bodysuits in her mom’s extremely spacious (and impressively organized) closet.

The video is scored to a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage that features some of Kim’s most memorable quotes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, like the time she lost a diamond earring while swimming in Bora Bora.

There are also some clips from Kim’s famous crying scenes, such as when she declared, “I hate my sisters,” vowing never to look at their “ugly faces” again.

As of Tuesday, the 15-second video had racked up nearly 6 million views on TikTok.

Kim Kardashian wore the caution-tape catsuit first

Kim, 42, first donned the distinctive caution tape look for Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show last spring.

She wore a skin-tight, full body catsuit made of bright yellow packing tape emblazoned with the fashion brand’s name, completing the look with black sunglasses and a matching tape-covered bag.

According to New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, who also took in the show, Kim’s ensemble made a “sticky tape-y sound” when she walked.

Friedman later quoted Kim as worrying: “I’m scared it’s going to rip when I sit down. Should I just let it rip?” (Apparently, it didn’t.)

Kim Kardashian at the #Balenciaga show, wrapped in Balenciaga packing tape. She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks. pic.twitter.com/CA3iGPT8RZ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian and daughter North: ‘Me and my bestie‘

If North was (lightly) poking fun at her mom’s infamous outfit, Kim took it all in stride.

A few days later, the SKIMS founder and The Kardashians star joined her daughter for another TikTok, mouthing along to Christmas carols.

The famous face is a frequent presence on their joined TikTok page, where the duo share lip syncs, dances, vlogs, and North’s non-dairy hot chocolate recipe.

Kim also isn’t the only family member that North has impersonated. To celebrate matriarch Kris Jenner’s recent birthday, the 9-year-old joined her famous cousins and siblings in dressing up like their grandmomager.

Though only 9, North clearly has a sharp sense of humor – and a willingness to roast her own famous family members. Here’s looking forward to her memoir.