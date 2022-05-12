Kim Kardashian throwback proves North West is her twin

Kim Kardashian and North West look almost exactly alike in these two pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

When it comes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids, many fans have said time and time again that North is just like her dad in her attitude and her appearance. Though she may be a daddy’s girl at the end of the day, there’s undeniable proof that she’s starting to look more and more like Kim as she grows up.

Some may have a hard time remembering what Kim looked like before she was famous, but they don’t need to look any further than North.

The 8-year-old looked very grown-up at Psalm’s birthday party earlier this week, causing disbelief that she was already eight. As she approached her mother in height, it’s easy to spot the resemblance.

North West is Kim Kardashian’s mini-me

When Kim shared photos from Psalm’s Hulk-themed birthday party, she probably wasn’t expecting super sleuths to compare an old photo of her next to her daughter North, but that’s exactly what happened.

A Kardashian fan page on Instagram posted the two side by side and tagged Kim in the photo.

Although it’s an old photo of Kim, it’s easy to see the similarities between the two. They share almost the exact same expression on their faces in the photos.

Fans were quick to add their thoughts in the comments but largely agreed that the two look almost exactly alike.

One user wrote, “She definitely look like Kim in this photo. Especially with her hair like that,” commenting on the fact that North was sporting straight hair rather than braids.



Another user said, “Always wanna say Ye, it’s def Kim,” while someone else chimed in, “Wow she looks exactly like her mother.”

One user said North “looks so grown and gorgeous.”

Although it’s clear that fans think North looks like Kim, that’s not the only Kardashian sister who she shares similarities with.

North West twins with Kourtney Kardashian

In a separate post, the same page shared a picture of Kourtney Kardashian when she was a little girl and another photo of North when she was younger.

The two seem to be wearing similar colors and though their hair is styled differently, their faces look very similar. Comparing the two photos, there’s no denying that North and Kourtney are related.

Although Kourtney and North do share similarities, the resounding opinion is that North takes after her mommy, Kim.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.